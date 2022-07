Trafford’s new manager, who has been on the job since late April, said she wants to focus on code enforcement and blight in the borough. Jaime Peticca, 43, of Greensburg, took over for Ashley Stack, who left the post in early April to take a job as assistant manager at North Strabane Township in Washington County. Stack had worked as Trafford’s manager for about four years.

TRAFFORD, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO