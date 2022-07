More the 100 people, including police officers from across the state and Marines, paid respects to fallen Oakdale Police Officer Charles G. Stipetich on Saturday. Stipetich, 23, was fatally shot on July 3 while off duty in what police described as a road rage incident. He lived in Blawnox, and graduated from Fox Chapel in 2017. A Marine Corps veteran, Stipetich had recently started at Oakdale Police Department as an officer.

