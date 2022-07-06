ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

See the July Menus for Local Specialty Doughnut Shops

 4 days ago
WORCESTER - The Worcester area is fortunate to have several outstanding doughnut shops with a range of specialty and custom-made items. At the beginning of each month, three shops release a new menu with their latest creations and ThisWeekinWorcester.com lists them here for your convenience. Below is the July...

Giant Coffee Mug Flower Beds a Community Effort on Piedmont Street in Worcester

WORCESTER - From now through the fall, a pair of large coffee cup-shaped flower beds will help brighten the neighborhood on Piedmont Street in Worcester. Arthur Mooradian, owner of Mooradian Real Estate at 50 Piedmont St., orchestrated the design, construction and placement of the flower beds. But from start to finish, it was a community effort involving local businesses and neighborhood residents.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Old Lord & Taylor stores at 3 Mass malls to become lab space

BURLINGTON - Former retail spaces are making way for lab facilities at three malls in Massachusetts.Old Lord & Taylor stores at the Burlington Mall, Natick Mall and South Shore Plaza will be converted into "state-of-the-art life science facilities," HBC Properties and Investments announced. Each location will have about 120,000 feet of office and communal space.Lord & Taylor was the nation's first department store when it opened in 1826, but closed all its remaining locations in 2020. HBC says "demand for highly amenitized suburban offices in Boston continues to surge post-pandemic as companies seek accommodations that meet employees' needs in the current climate."Renovations are expected to start later this year, and tenants could move in by the end of 2023.
BURLINGTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

'Bring the Heat' car show packs Green Hill Park, raises money for Manny 267 Foundation

WORCESTER, Mass. - If you love cars, Green Hill Park was the place to be Saturday. The park was shut down for Bring the Heat, a car show, showing off dozens of classic cars, new ones, motorcycles, and all sorts of fun things you can drive. This is the second year of the show, as 500 cars lined the streets near Elm Park in 2021. This year though, the show was dedicated to Officer Manny Familia, who passed away in the park a year ago while trying to save a drowning teenager. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Manny 267 Foundation, which will help fund swimming education in the community, as well as equipment for officer water training.
WORCESTER, MA
providencedailydose.com

New ‘Guide To RI Vintage’

A new guide to the local vintage shopping scene has been launched thanks to Christine Francis of Carmen & Ginger (formerly in the Arcade, now in Tiverton). While her first guide covered Providence, the new version includes vintage shops, pop-ups, and online sellers around the state. Hard copies can be found at participating vendors. I picked one up at Rocket to Mars on Broadway, barging in on owner Jennifer Ricci who was in the middle of a phone call. This gave me time to poke around this extraordinary collection of glassware, lampshades, wall art, jewelry, ash trays, tray trays, vases, and several racks of clothing (zero mustiness) while Siouxsie and the Banshees enhanced my mood. There’s some fantastic furniture too. Out on the sidewalk the display is more seasonal with baskets and hampers and coolers and beach chairs.
PROVIDENCE, RI
thisweekinworcester.com

Curbside Compost Collection Now Available in Worcester

WORCESTER - Curbside compost collection is available in Worcester, thanks to a partnership between Green Worcester Corps and Black Earth Compost. A search of multiple residential addresses in Worcester shows the going rate for weekly curbside compost pick up is $20.99 per month or bi-weekly at $15.99 per month. New subscribers can get $5 off their first monthly bill. To sign up, click here.
WORCESTER, MA
travelexperta.com

8 Free Things to Do in Boston Everyone Should Try

Boston is one of the most historic cities in the United States and one of the most popular destinations in the country. This city in the heart of Massachusetts has an endless list of family-friendly things to do in Boston, historical places to visit, and parks. A few of the attractions in Boston are free for everyone to enjoy without having to spend a lot of money. So if you’re wondering what to do for free in Boston, don’t worry, I listed 8 of the most fun free things to do in the city.
BOSTON, MA
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Steak Restaurants in Boston, MA

Nothing can go wrong with a piece of steak. If you wish to have it melt in your mouth, have it rare, and if you want more texture, have it well-done. If you wish to have good steak tonight, head to any 17 Best Steak Restaurants in Boston, MA. Abe...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Visit Boston’s oldest continuous Italian festival, the Fisherman’s Feast

The yearly festival returns to Boston, honoring the long fishing tradition of the city’s Italian-American population. Boston’s annual Fisherman’s Feast returns to the North End Aug. 18—21. Fleet, North, and Lewis Streets are closed to car traffic during the festival, while the streets are packed to the brim with food vendors selling Italian specialties—sausages, calamari, pasta, pizza, arancini, and more.
BOSTON, MA
millburysutton.com

Where to find fair and festival fun throughout eastern Massachusetts

July 8-10 WEBSTER CARNIVAL: July 7-10, Memorial Beach Drive. Hours -- Thursday from 6 p.m.-close, Friday from 6 p.m.-close, Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m.-close. For tickets and updates, visit https://www.fiestashows.com/fs/webster-carnival/. CAPE COD HYDRANGEA FESTIVAL: July 8-17, various locations across Cape Cod. The festival is an annual Cape-wide celebration of...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Disney suspends filming of movie in this Massachusetts town

Disney has delayed the production of a Halloween-themed movie in a Massachusetts town, officials announced Friday. The town of Norwood was informed Thursday that the filming of the Disney Halloween-themed movie, which was scheduled to take place in the community in August, has been suspended at this time, according to General Manager Tony Mazzucco.
NORWOOD, MA
worldatlas.com

Western Massachusetts’ Best Towns for Summer Fun

Massachusetts, one of the original Thirteen colonies, is currently a state in New England with the highest population. Massachusetts has hundreds of quaint villages that are ideal for any season, from the seashore to the mountainous Berkshires. Visitors can enjoy ideal Cape Cod summers, leaf-peeping in Western Massachusetts in the fall, alpine and nordic skiing through parks in the winter, and the spring blooming of a variety of flowers and cherry blossoms. It is challenging to choose just a few excellent locations in Western Massachusetts. These are the most endearing tiny towns in Massachusetts, with locations ranging from those with Puritan roots to sites that were Revolutionary War battlegrounds to one known for witch hunts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
