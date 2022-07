Todd Kennedy, an environmental consultant and former member of several city boards, is running for the Raleigh City Council, he announced in an email Monday. Kennedy is running for the seat in District D, which includes most of southwest Raleigh, parts of downtown, and Dorothea Dix Park. Kennedy previously applied for a position on the city council after District D council member Saige Martin resigned amid allegations of sexual assault in 2020. Kennedy was one of the top five candidates considered for the position but it eventually went to Stormie Forte, who currently represents District D.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO