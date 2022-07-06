ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex, NC

Q&A with a Pro-Choice Minister

By Jasmine Gallup
indyweeknc
indyweeknc
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With abortion in North Carolina under imminent threat, Rev. Katey Zeh is encouraging Christians to speak up about their pro-choice beliefs and reminding patients that having an abortion isn’t the sin an extreme minority says it is. Zeh is an ordained Baptist minister in Apex and serves as...

indyweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
indyweeknc

Who's Running For Raleigh City Council?

The elections for Raleigh city council and mayor are finally coming up after a year-long delay. The elections, scheduled with the November 8 mid-terms, were originally expected to take place last year. As in other cities and towns, Raleigh's local elections were delayed because of pandemic-era problems with the decennial census and redistricting.
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

Durham Launches Community Safety Pilot Programs

A woman is afraid that she’s about to be abducted by aliens. A man sees a drunk college student stumbling down the middle of Main Street, disrupting traffic. A restaurant owner is concerned that a panhandler may be scaring away customers. A mother fears her son may attempt suicide in the coming hours.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apex, NC
City
Faith, NC
State
Georgia State
indyweeknc

Archie Smith, Durham's Longtime Clerk of Court, Leaves the Office He's Held for Two Decades

In the 20 years since Archie Smith III took over as Durham County clerk of the superior court, he has seen much change. The Durham metro area population skyrocketed, growing by around 129,000. Three different mayors have sat on city council. High-rise apartments have overtaken the Brightleaf and Warehouse Districts. The court system even migrated down the block to a new building.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Pro Choice#Abortion Law#Christians#Davidson College
indyweeknc

Duke Professor: More Lawsuits Over State Abortion Laws Are Coming

This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. As court fights over abortion intensify in the states, a Duke law professor predicts more legal battles challenging vague laws. Abortion is legal in North Carolina. House Speaker Tim Moore said in a statement last week that the Republican-led legislature will...
LAW
indyweeknc

Sunday Reading: The Post-Roe Generation

Last September, Texas passed Senate Bill 8, also known as the Heartbeat Act, which bans abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy or after an ultrasound can detect cardiac activity in a fetus. In the months since, Texans have experienced a preview of what it's like to live under the...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Women's Health
indyweeknc

Backtalk: Hayti Reborn was not rejected

Last week, we republished a story from the 9th Street Journal about a community meeting between city and Durham Housing Authority officials and local residents addressing the controversial redevelopment of Fayette Place, a neighborhood within the Hayti community, and the Hayti Reborn proposal that was not selected for the redevelopment project. Reader Robert B. Glenn Jr of Durham sent us the following letter:
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Durham Council Increases Downtown Parking Rates Significantly

Durham now has the most expensive downtown parking of any city in North Carolina. On July 1, following a unanimous June vote from the city council, street parking rates between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays were raised from $1.50 to $2.50 per hour, and parking garage rates saw an 80 percent increase, from $1.25 to $2.25 per hour.
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

SCOTUS Overturns Roe v. Wade

In a 6-3 decision handed down this morning, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that established abortion as a constitutional right, and now the individual states have the authority to mandate access to reproductive care for millions of people across the nation who can get pregnant.
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

NC Medical Marijuana Bill Held Up As Industrial Hemp Laws Sunset

There’s a growing industry here in North Carolina, and with it come countless rules, gray areas, and legal confusion—and no, we’re not talking about NFTs. The hemp industry has been blooming in the state for years, but North Carolina is one of 12 states that doesn’t have a medical marijuana program. With the end of the legislative session on Thursday, and with it the sunset of the state’s 2017 industrial hemp pilot program legalizing hemp, CBD, and delta-8 products for sale here, we’re left puzzling over a number of bills sitting in the General Assembly—some of which could help patients who desperately need access to medical marijuana, and some of which could hurt local hemp farmers and business owners who have built their lives around the industry.
POLITICS
indyweeknc

Environmental Consultant Todd Kennedy To Run For Raleigh City Council

Todd Kennedy, an environmental consultant and former member of several city boards, is running for the Raleigh City Council, he announced in an email Monday. Kennedy is running for the seat in District D, which includes most of southwest Raleigh, parts of downtown, and Dorothea Dix Park. Kennedy previously applied for a position on the city council after District D council member Saige Martin resigned amid allegations of sexual assault in 2020. Kennedy was one of the top five candidates considered for the position but it eventually went to Stormie Forte, who currently represents District D.
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

indyweeknc

NC
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, culture & commentary for Raleigh, Cary, Durham & Chapel Hill

 https://indyweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy