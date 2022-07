WISE – Adriana Undreiu’s love of gardening comes from her childhood in Romania, and that love has grown as she and her husband Lucien moved to Southwest Virginia. “We really depended on a garden back home to survive,” Undreiu said of her childhood. “The moment my mother came home from school and my father – he was the math teacher at the school – would come and we’d go out in the field and become farmers. All of us, me and my sisters, my parents and my grandmother, everybody would be working in the field far away from the village.”

