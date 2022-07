WEST BLOOMFIELD — The University of Michigan dipped back into the recruiting well at West Bloomfield High School and nabbed four-star offensive lineman Amir Herring. The highly-coveted 6-foot-3 1/2, 300-pound tackle chose to commit to Michigan Thursday night in a live-streamed announcement on Herring’s social media accounts. Herring picked Michigan over Nebraska, Missouri and Boston College. He also had offers from Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue, Maryland, Arizona State, Arkansas, Kentucky, Georgia Tech and Ole Miss, among others.

