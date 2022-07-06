ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Warren Buffett Says He'd Be Broke if He Did This One Thing

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G4nZG_0gWC0PqF00

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to investing money , Warren Buffett clearly knows what he's doing. Buffett is a billionaire many times over, and while his stock-picking prowess has largely led to his success, another reason he's so wealthy is his frugal tendencies.

Take his home, for example. Buffett bought his first house in 1958 for $31,500 , and he's yet to upsize -- even though he clearly could purchase his own mansion (heck, he could easily purchase an island if he wanted to).

Another smart money habit of Buffett's is living within his means. And that includes avoiding unhealthy debt. Buffett is not a fan of credit cards , and he's been known to advise consumers to avoid them altogether. Buffett has even said that if he borrowed money at 18% or 20% -- what credit cards commonly charge -- he'd be broke. And that's advice worth taking to heart.

The dangers of credit card debt

Credit cards can be a useful financial tool. It's when consumers rack up debt on their credit cards that things become problematic. As Buffett alluded to, credit cards commonly charge 18% to 20% interest -- sometimes more -- on balances carried forward. Now if you're an investing wiz like Buffett, you might buy the right stocks and generate a return that matches or exceeds credit card interest rates. But most likely, carrying debt on a credit card will cost you money -- and potentially a lot of it.

To put those credit card interest rates into context, right now, you can sign a 30-year mortgage at around 6% interest, the highest mortgage rates have been in over a decade. But 6% is still considerably cheaper than 18% to 20%.

Similarly, while some personal loans charge interest rates in line with those of credit cards, many also charge much lower rates. With great credit, you might snag a personal loan at 6% or 7% interest.

That's why it pays to take Buffett's advice and avoid carrying a credit card balance -- or avoid credit cards altogether if you don't trust yourself to only charge expenses you can pay off monthly. Remember, the more money you throw away on interest, the less you have to put toward other financial goals, and the less you have to invest with. And as Buffett attests, investing consistently is a great way to grow a lot of wealth.

Should you cut up your credit cards?

If you're serious about heeding Buffett's advice, you might consider cutting up your credit cards to avoid temptation. But canceling long-standing credit card accounts could actually damage your credit score, making it harder to take out lower-cost loans.

So instead of canceling, simply tuck your existing credit cards away in a safe place and reserve them for emergencies only (if that). You'll leave more healthy borrowing options, like getting a mortgage, on the table. And while Buffett doesn't encourage the use of credit cards, he is a big fan of getting a 30-year mortgage to finance a home.

Check out The Ascent's best credit cards for 2022

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says to Ignore the Stock Market and Focus on This Instead

It's something that could impact you more in the near term. Many people's stock portfolios are down since the start of the year. Financial expert Suze Orman says worrying about sinking portfolio values isn't a good use of anyone's time, and there's a more important metric to track. At this...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
CNET

Social Security Payment Schedule: Here's When You'll Get Your Money in July

July Social Security payments will start arriving this week for many, and if you're waiting on your first check, you're probably wondering when it'll arrive. Not all recipients of Social Security receive their money on the same day -- there are actually several days throughout each month that payments are disbursed. We'll explain below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card Interest#Credit Card Debt#Personal Loan
Motley Fool

Worried About a Recession? Do These 4 Things to Prepare

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Soaring inflation, raising interest rates, and generally negative...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes to Expect in 2023

Though Social Security has been around for a long time, it changes from year to year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
CNN

The Fed may have to do something it hasn't done since 1994 to tame inflation

Just one month ago, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said that the central bank was not "actively considering" raising interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point to fight inflation. But after Friday's consumer price index report showed inflation is rising faster than expected, Wall Street is worried that Powell may have to change his tune.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
201K+
Followers
98K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy