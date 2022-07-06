Harris County Dems Explore "Expanded Access to Safe Abortions"

Photo : Getty Images North America

Democrats on Harris County Commissioners Court are awaiting a legal opinion on their efforts to increase abortion access in spite of Texas' ban, triggered by the Supreme Court's reversal on Roe v. Wade.

Harris County Democrats want to use taxpayer dollars to "expand access to safe abortions," along with "affordable and no-cost contraception, sexual education and family planning."

"We'll be advocating for a strong look from the attorney general if they try any of these county-funded abortion things they're leading into," says Precinct 3 Republican Tom Ramsey, who voted against the measure.

"When we need to focus on real issues that affect people's day-to-day lives, who are suffering from inflation and other activities. We're here dealing with the politics of abortion and that's just a shame."

Ramsey says it's time voters wake up to what local Democrats are doing.

"Why do their policies lead to death?" he asks. "Whether it's abortion. Whether it's 170-plus people murdered because violent offenders were released."