Data: Higher Gun Ownership Does Not Lead to More Murders

By Nik Rajkovic
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 5 days ago
FBI data from 2019 shows that in states with higher percentages of households with at least one gun, crimes are not higher than in states with strict gun laws.

The data compiled by Fox News Digital shows that "Delaware, where roughly 34% of households have at least one gun, had a gun murder rate of about four people per 100,000 residents. That rate is higher than the top five states with the highest percentage of households with firearms, except for Alaska."

Erich Pratt with Gun Owners of America says he's not surprised, pointing to gun laws in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, where crime and murders have spiked.

He says crime actually decreased through the late 90s and early 2000s as more Americans bought firearms.

"The crime wave that we're now seeing, that didn't begin until politicians and prosecutors starting throwing criminals back out onto the street and cutting police budgets. That's when crime shot through the roof."

"Highland Park has a ban on AR-15s and other sporting rifles, has a ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Of course, Highland Park is in Illinois, which has its own set of restrictions."

But Pratt says the media ignores good samaritan stories like what happened in West Virginia last month.

"A guy showed up with an AR-15 and started shooting indiscriminately shooting into the crowd. Nobody was injured though, because that woman pulled out her concealed carry handgun, shot and killed the guy and ended the threat," he says.

