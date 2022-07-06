ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

The Marion County Commission will meet and consider changes to the infrastructure project schedule

By WCJB Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will consider changes to the infrastructure project schedule, and that is paid for by the one-cent sales tax....

