Richland Police seek shooting suspect believed to be armed and dangerous

Image Credit: Richland Police Department

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police are searching for a woman who they believe to be armed and dangerous.

Officers were contacted by a local hospital on Tuesday, July 5, and told a 45-year-old man had been brought in with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder.

According to information received from the hospital, the man had been shot at a home in the 1500 block of Thayer Drive in Richland. Officers went to that location and found evidence of the shooting.

No one else was injured.

Richland Police say they have probable cause to arrest 23-year-old Lauren Brooke Rice for first degree assault. They believe she shot the victim with a handgun and fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers. .

She was reportedly driving a silver or gray Misubishi SUV.

The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and anyone with information about where she might be is asked to contact dispatch at 509-628-0333.

