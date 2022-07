Palm Island Park was temporarily closed Sunday – and will remain closed on Monday -- because of an aggressive alligator, according to the Mount Dora Police Department. A public information officer told FOX 35 that officers received a call Sunday morning about an "aggressive" alligator at the park. The gator was reportedly seen on the trail and then in a gazebo with a duck in its mouth.

MOUNT DORA, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO