Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has formally launched her campaign to replace Boris Johnson, as rivals squabbled over promises of “fantasy tax cuts”.The minister pledged to begin cutting taxes “from day one” while billing herself as an experienced candidate to set herself aside from opponents with less Cabinet experience.One of her key backers, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, accepted that public spending would need to be reduced to fulfil pledges of tax cuts.But the race to become the next Tory leader, and therefore Prime Minister, has seen multiple MPs among the 11 current contenders make a series of un-costed promises.Robert Jenrick, a...

ELECTIONS ・ 33 MINUTES AGO