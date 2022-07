LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - School is out, but Louisa County’s summer meals program is allowing children, ages 2 to 18, to continue to get free school lunches. “We go out and try to hit the areas where the children are, to make it a little bit easier for them to be able to travel a shorter distance and receive free meals during the summer,” said Director of School Nutrition Services Randy Herman.

LOUISA COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO