Food podcast: Golden Rule fire, Wood Tavern closes, Wagons West sale — an all-banter show

Boy, do we have a lot of food news to catch up on this episode of La Ventanita, the Miami Herald food podcast.

Wagons West is being sold. A fire destroyed the popular tiki hut at Golden Rule seafood market and restaurant, which has been open since 1943. And Wood Tavern and Las Rosas bar in Allapattah (very nearly Wynwood) have both closed as the area bends further toward tourism and away from locals.

Oh, and we’ll discuss our latest poll: The internet’s favorite burger in Miami.

My co-host Amy Reyes, the editor of Miami.com, and I will get into it all. Have your own questions? Email us and we’ll talk about it on the show.

Tune in Thursdays at 11 a.m. to watch La Ventanita live on YouTube and the Miami Herald website.