What was your favorite live music club in Miami? Tell us about it in our poll

By Howard Cohen
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago
In this file photo from July 5, 1987, Marci DeAngelis and Brian-Scott Older stand outside Tobacco Road as the music club, bar and restaurant was about to celebrate 75 years in Miami. Jon Kral Miami Herald file

South Florida was once home to many joints where live music thrived.

Remember Tobacco Road in Miami? Rose’s Bar, Woody’s on the Beach and the Van Dyke Cafe on South Beach? Churchill’s Pub in Little Haiti or The Flick in Coral Gables? How about the King of Hearts or the Harlem Square in Liberty City and Overtown?

What was your favorite hangout to see the hip and the happening like jazz musician Ira Sullivan? Or to catch a rising star like country music’s The Mavericks or maybe even a falling star like classic rock band Jefferson Starship?

Tell us in the survey below. And if your favorite isn’t listed, pick “Other” and tell us what the venue was and why you liked it in the comments.

We are thinking of intimate music clubs like those mentioned above or The Stephen Talkhouse, MoJazz or Stella Blue — and not long-gone major music venues like the Hollywood Sportatorium or Sunrise Musical Theater. Though feel free to wax nostalgic on those former concert halls should you care to do so.

And note, the survey is not scientific, but it’ll be fun to see your response. If you’re not seeing the poll, turn off your ad blocker.

