Oklahoma man charged with drug charges in Howard County

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Warrants have been issued for nine individuals, young adults and juveniles, who reportedly attacked officers with fireworks. On July 4, officers were responding to a couple of complaints about fireworks. When they arrived it was like a warzone, multiple residents, officers, and firefighters were reportedly attacked by people shooting fireworks intentionally at them. Now the Texarkana Police Department (TPD) has issued warrants for the arrest of nine individuals, including juveniles and some young adults.
