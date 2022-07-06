ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, AR

Oklahoma man charged with drug charges in Howard County

 4 days ago

A Valiant, Oklahoma man has been arrested on drug charges in Howard County. According to reports, 27 year old Richard Daily was arrested after Deputy Dillon Roberts...

texarkanafyi.com

Multiple Arrests Made in Fireworks Attack on Local Police Officers

TAPD has made multiple arrests in the July 4 Fireworks attack on Texarkana Police, Fire, and EMS first responders. Nine individuals will be charged with the following: Aggravated Assault X 9 Counts, Battery in the 2nd Degree Engaging in Violent Criminal Group Activity, Terroristic Act, and Criminal Mischief in the 1st Degree with Damages Over $1,000 but Under $5,000. 5 persons are currently in custody.
TEXARKANA, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Area residents sentenced to ADC in Howard County Circuit Court

A Nashville man arrested last fall and charged with his 4th DWI, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. 36 year old Orlando White was arrested last November after Nashville police officers said they observed White’s vehicle leave the roadway. Officers said they detected a strong odor of intoxicant coming from White and he reportedly told police he had been drinking. A blood alcohol test administered at the Howard County Jail, showed White’s blood alcohol level at .18, which is more than twice the legal limit. White will also be required to register as a sex offender, as the result of sentencing from another case.
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
KTAL

Texarkana police: 5 arrested, 4 wanted in July 4 fireworks attack

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police have arrested three juveniles and two adults of nine wanted in connection with a July 4 fireworks attack that injured several police officers and hospitalized another. Two adults and two juveniles are still wanted. The Criminal Investigation Division of TAPD has been investigating...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Several arrest warrants issued for firework attacks in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Warrants have been issued for nine individuals, young adults and juveniles, who reportedly attacked officers with fireworks. On July 4, officers were responding to a couple of complaints about fireworks. When they arrived it was like a warzone, multiple residents, officers, and firefighters were reportedly attacked by people shooting fireworks intentionally at them. Now the Texarkana Police Department (TPD) has issued warrants for the arrest of nine individuals, including juveniles and some young adults.
TEXARKANA, TX
5newsonline.com

Arkansas police officers injured after being shot with fireworks

TEXARKANA, Ark. — Several officers in Texarkana were injured after being assaulted with fireworks on July 4, 2022 by a group of young adults and juveniles. Felony warrants were issued for nine individuals on July 8, 2022 for this incident, which left one officer hospitalized. Each person responsible will...
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Miller County wreck kills young driver

A Miller County teenager died about 11:13 p.m. Thursday in a two-vehicle collision on Arkansas 196 near the Genoa Central community. Wayne Weston Lynd, 17, was driving a 1999 model Honda east on the highway. The car went off the roadway and turned counter-clockwise, crossing the yellow line. The right side of the Honda was struck by a westbound 2003 model Dodge, driven by William Obanan, 73, of Fouke.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
KSLA

2 arrested after high-speed chase in Ark.; driver reportedly tried to run over troopers

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Two men are in custody after reportedly trying to flee from Arkansas State Police and trying to run over two troopers as well. On July 8, two suspects attempted to escape police custody in a high-speed vehicle chase through Miller County that proceeded into Hempstead County. The chase was started by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on I-30 in New Boston, Texas and ended about 60 miles away at the Emmett exit on I-30.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
KXII.com

McCurtain County crash sends 2 to hospital

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A crash in McCurtain County sent 2 people to the hospital Friday evening. Troopers said it happened after 7 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 259 near Sugarberry Road, north of Broken Bow. A car driven by 18-year-old Lilian Gonzalez of Austin, Texas allegedly failed to...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KSLA

Fatal Highway 196 car-splitting crash leaves 1 dead, another injured

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - In a devastating fatal crash on Highway 196, a truck collided with a car, killing the driver of the car. On July 7 just after 11 p.m., Arkansas State Police troopers were called out to a vehicle collision on Highway 196 between Texarkana and Genoa in Miller County. A truck collided with a car, causing the car to split in half, killing the driver.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
ktoy1047.com

Police locate local man and woman who were reported missing

Carl Jefferson and Debra Nard of Texarkana were found safe on the Texas side of town and informed the officer who found them that they’d been out of town for several days. A neighbor that they had regular contact with had reported them missing after not seeing them for awhile.
TEXARKANA, AR
KNOE TV8

Man armed with shotgun breaks into Arkansas church

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - One man is behind bars after being accused of breaking into an Arkansas church on the Fourth of July. Deputies with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office were first notified regarding a breaking or entering call at Shiloh Baptist Church on Highway 82 east. Upon...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Local man charged with DWI following fire at Sonic

Nashville’s Sonic Drive In was damaged in a Friday night incident. Nashville Police Chief Amy Marion said officers and the Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to Sonic Friday evening around 8:30, for a vehicle on fire. When officers arrived, they located the driver, 62 year old Cedric Stuart, of...
NASHVILLE, AR
KSLA

2 missing people from Texarkana found safe

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - UPDATE: The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says both missing people were found safe around 1:20 p.m. on the Texas side of town. Two people have been reported missing by their neighbor, and now the Texarkana Arkansas Police department is looking for them. Texarkana Arkansas Police Department...
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia cases down, but COVID-19 surges in Nevada County

The number of active COVID-19 cases declined Thursday in Columbia and Union counties, but rose in Ouachita, Lafayette and Nevada counties. The Nevada County case count increased by 21, the Arkansas Department of Health reported. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,638. Total Active Cases: 98, down 3...
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
texarkanafyi.com

Texarkana Police Officer Undergoes Surgery after Fireworks Attack

A Texarkana Arkansas police officer received injuries from being attacked by teens with fireworks, so severe that surgery was required, and another five officers were also injured in the attack on July 4, 2022. Here is what we know, and what we don’t. Witness reports and statements from those...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Two-vehicle crash near Genoa leaves one dead

The accident took place around 11 p.m. on Highway 196, near County Road 295. A white sedan, driven by the juvenile, was headed east when it collided with a blue pickup truck headed west. No information is available about the pickup driver’s injuries. The sedan was torn in two,...
GENOA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Fire damages local home

PRESCOTT – Fire damaged the home of David and Samantha Gummerson Friday morning. The call came in shortly after 10 a.m. concerning a structure fire on NC18, Wildcat Road. Crews from the Prescott Fire Department arrived to fight the fire, which apparently started in the shop area of the structure. However, it didn’t take long for the PFD to request help from the Emmet Volunteer Fire Department and Fair Hills Volunteer Fire Department. The need was for pumper trucks to help extinguish the flames.
PRESCOTT, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Howard and Pike Counties currently under Burn Bans

A combination of scorching temperatures, winds and very little rain in recent weeks is prompting some Arkansas counties to issue burn bans for the first time this year. Locally, that includes both Howard and Pike Counties. Howard County issued the burn ban on Wednesday, while Pike County officials announced the burn ban on Thursday. The bans were issued to help limit the potential for fires under the present weather conditions.
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

HopePrescott.com : Courtroom filled for Nevada County sesquicentennial celebration

PRESCOTT -- The Nevada County Courthouse filled Thursday morning with people on hand for the Sesquicentennial of Nevada County. Jamie Hillery, executive director of the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce, said the actual event should have taken last year, but this wasn’t possible. She pointed out the centennial celebration in 1972 was also held a year late due to uncontrollable circumstances. Regardless, people gathered, enjoyed the slide show and year books, while partaking of cake and punch. Quite a few participated in the “burial” of the time capsule, which will be opened 50 years from now.
NEVADA COUNTY, AR

