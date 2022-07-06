Oklahoma man charged with drug charges in Howard County

A Nashville man arrested last fall and charged with his 4th DWI, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. 36 year old Orlando White was arrested last November after Nashville police officers said they observed White’s vehicle leave the roadway. Officers said they detected a strong odor of intoxicant coming from White and he reportedly told police he had been drinking. A blood alcohol test administered at the Howard County Jail, showed White’s blood alcohol level at .18, which is more than twice the legal limit. White will also be required to register as a sex offender, as the result of sentencing from another case.

HOWARD COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO