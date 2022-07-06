Lobbying world

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Karl Evers-Hillstrom
The Hill
The Hill
Airbnb hired Meaghan Lynch as a public policy manager. Lynch previously served as deputy communications director for Vice President Harris in the Senate and most recently served as press secretary at the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Jennifer Kuskowski joined Siemens Healthineers AG as head of government affairs for the Americas. Kuskowski most recently served as a senior adviser to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and previously led health policy on the Senate Finance Committee.

Leann Paradise and Haleigh Hildebrand joined the American Hotel and Lodging Association as vice president of political and member engagement and as senior director of government and political affairs, respectively. Paradise previously led grassroots efforts at the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. Hildebrand previously was an assistant political director at the American Federation of Federal, State and Municipal Employees.

Callan Smith and Nicole Golden joined Dentons after stints at Squire Patton Boggs. Smith, a former research assistant for the Senate Finance Committee, will be a health care associate, while Golden will be an associate managing director in the firm’s public policy practice.

The Independent Community Bankers of America hired Scott Marks as assistant vice president of congressional relations. Marks most recently was a government relations manager at the Transportation Intermediaries Association.

Financial services firm Macquarie Group hired Matt Grossman as a government affairs manager. Grossman most recently was a government and community affairs specialist at Altice USA.

