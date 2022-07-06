ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man faces murder charges in Raleigh shooting that killed toddler and an adult

 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 2-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man were shot and killed in a Raleigh apartment complex Tuesday.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Legacy at Six Forks Apartment Homes.

Investigators actually found three people shot and injured at the apartment complex. The baby and Robert Thomas both died from their injuries. However, a 27-year-old woman was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Natanael Esequiel Baez, 22, faces murder and assault charges in connection to the shooting.

"I don't have any money. But I do know how to pray. And I do know that prayer does change things. A one-year-old baby, man! A one-year-old baby. That's -- and nobody said anything. That's sad man, that's sad. I'm taking it upon myself to just, whenever I hear of a shooting, just go there and pray. I just say to (Baez) man, whatever it is you just need to turn your life over to God. Let God, just talk to God. Let God take you and direct you from there because your life is messed up and you've messed up the lives of other people. Let God take you (Baez) and direct you from there because your life is messed up and you've messed up the lives of other people," Rev. Robert L. Hodges Sr. said.

Drew Hopper who live across the street from the scene of the shooting tells ABC11 what he saw.

"I went to get food, I came back and all of a sudden there was a huge police presence. A lot larger that I've seen in my 24 years in Raleigh. I couldn't even get to the parking lot here. I had to park down the street."

I'm at a loss for words honestly. This is a family-oriented community. I never saw anything like this coming," Hopper said.

If convicted, Baez could spend the rest of his life in prison or even facing the death penalty.

