ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mona Hammond, ‘EastEnders’ Star, Dies at 91

By K.J. Yossman
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo cause of death has been given. Hammond was best known for playing “EastEnders” matriarch Blossom on the long-running British soap opera as well as co-founding the Black British theater company Talawa alongside Yvonne Brewster, Carmen Munroe and Inigo Espejel in 1986. The actor was of Chinese...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Lorraine Bracco, Michael Imperioli and More ‘Sopranos’ Stars Pay Tribute to Tony Sirico

Bracco, who portrayed Jennifer Melfi, wrote on Instagram: “I adore Tony Sirico. A stand up guy who always had my back and who loved my children and my parents. I have a lifetime of memories with Tony— starting with Goodfellas to The Sopranos and way beyond— but my God, did we have fun doing the Bensonhurst Spelling Bee—I’m still laughing. I hope he’s in heaven cracking everybody up now.”
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico, 'Paulie Walnuts,' dies at 79

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Sirico, who played the impeccably groomed mobster Paulie Walnuts in “The Sopranos” and brought his tough-guy swagger to films including “Goodfellas,” died Friday. He was 79. Sirico died at an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, said his manager,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

‘The Flash’ Actor Candice Patton: The CW Didn’t Protect Me Against Racist Fans When Show Started

Candice Patton said on “The Open Up Podcast” that The CW and Warner Bros. failed to protect her against toxic and racist fans when she debuted as Iris West on “The Flash.” The actor has played Iris for eight seasons and counting, but she revealed that her early days on the show were full of online harassment. According to Patton, neither the network or the studio had any protocols in place to protect her against toxic fans.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roland Emmerich
Person
David Tennant
Person
Frances Barber
Person
Joel Edgerton
Person
Billie Piper
Person
Chiwetel Ejiofor
SFGate

‘Virgin River’ Season 4 Trailer Released by Netflix (TV News Roundup)

The official trailer for season 4 of “Virgin River,” the Netflix romantic drama based on the novels of Robyn Carr, has been released. “Virgin River” stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe, a nurse practitioner who accepts a job offer to move from Los Angeles to the titular North Carolina small town. The show follows Melinda as she adjusts to small town life and gets involved with romantic drama, particularly involving local restaurant owner Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

‘Boo, Bitch’ Stars Lana Condor In a High Stakes Friendship Story That Gets Lost In Popularity Contest: TV Review

It should only take a few minutes for someone to know whether “Boo, Bitch” is for them or not. Netflix’s latest young adult series is unabashed in announcing itself, with high schoolers speaking in impossibly long hashtags and acronyms, and dialogue that plays out as if written in ALL CAPS. For those tuning in to see what star Lana Condor is up to after playing Lara Jean in the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy, the show’s hyperactive tone at least gives her the chance to play someone rather different. Condor’s latest high school character, Erika Vu of “Boo, Bitch,” ends up a far more concentrated version of Lara Jean in ways that both point to Condor’s versatility as an actor and reveal the cracks in the show’s tricky premise.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy