Dan Webster Calls for the State Department to Do More to Counter Chinese Expansion

Last week, U.S. Rep. Dan Webster, R-Fla., joined other Republicans in the U.S. House in calling for the U.S. State Department “to implement existing federal authorities to counter Chinese expansion in the Indo-Pacific.”

Webster joined U.S. Reps. Ken Buck, R-Col., Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, Lance Gooden, R-Texas, Nancy Mace, R-SC, and Lisa McClain, R-Mich., in signing a letter to U.S. Sec. of State Antony Blinken on the matter.

“China has used coercion and intimidation to demand policy changes, assert illegal maritime claims and threaten countries who work with the U.S.,” Webster noted this week.

“If left unchecked, the United States and our allies will be unprepared and unable to respond to China’s presence in the region,” Webster and the other House members wrote.

“As the president’s chief foreign affairs adviser, you must undertake all necessary measures to strengthen existing and foster new relationships in the strategic Indo-Pacific region to counter China’s growing influence,” they added.