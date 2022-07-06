ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last day to apply for RI Pre-K lottery

By Kayla Fish
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Parents and families have until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to enter the Rhode Island Pre-Kindergarten Lottery.

The free, full-day program is funded and overseen by the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE).

“By starting your child’s learning journey at four years old, you are setting them up for life-long success in school,” Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said.

To be eligible for enrollment, a child must turn four years old by Sept. 1, 2022, and live in the community in which the RI Pre-K program is located.

Click here to register your child »

Infante-Green told 12 News last month there are 127 statewide classrooms in 18 communities serving more than 2,300 four-year-olds.

“We encourage all families to take advantage of free, high-quality early learning,” Infante-Green added. “Applying for the RI Pre-K lottery takes just a few minutes, but it can have a profound impact on your child’s academic and social-emotional development.”

To apply for the free RI Pre-K Lottery, families will need:

  • An active email address
  • Working phone number
  • Child’s legal name
  • Child’s Date of Birth (Must be 4 years old by 9/1/2022)
  • Child’s address
  • Monthly Household Income (Lottery is not income-dependent)

A copy of the child’s birth certificate, proof of residency and family total income will be verified to match what is reported in this application to complete the child’s enrollment, according to state officials.

To register your child or learn more about the program, visit RIDE’s Pre-K lottery website .

