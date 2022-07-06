ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Anthony Mariani facing misconduct complaints

By Briana Smith
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i9t5N_0gWBvMwd00

Judge Anthony Mariani facing numerous misconduct complaints 01:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Anthony Mariani is facing dozens of complaints related to alleged misconduct.

An advocacy group has filed more than 60 misconduct complaints against Judge Mariani after reviewing criminal proceedings over the past two years.

The Abolitionist Law Center released a 48-page report with the complaints.

The allegations against him include:

  • Using racist language with defendants in front of him
  • Depriving defendants of due process
  • Insulting defendants who try and defend themselves

The report includes and is dedicated to Gerald Thomas, who died of natural causes while in the Allegheny County Jail on a probation violation.

The Medical Examiner's Office says Thomas died from a blood clot in an artery in his lung.

Thomas' family blames Judge Mariani for his death, saying that he should've been out of jail before that time because the charges against him had been dropped.

Instead, court records show Mariani put Thomas back in jail, for what he claimed was Thomas' own safety.

The Abolitionist Law Center wants Mariani's behavior reviewed to see if he's fit to serve.

The report also suggests potential reforms to prevent this from happening in the future.

Comments / 10

Jamar Leeper
4d ago

I had Judge Mariani on a case I had 15 years ago. He was fair and gave me a more than lenient sentence. Even after I violated parole, he still was more than fair with me, so this is surprising to hear.

Reply(2)
2
Related
butlerradio.com

Department of Justice Announces Sentence for Lawrence County Man

A Lawrence County man has been sentenced on charges of violating federal narcotics laws. U.S. Department of Justice officials say 29-year-old Melvin Dorsey-Pace of New Castle will serve 39 months in prison followed by six years of supervised release. According to authorities, Dorsey-Pace distributed crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ex-Monessen man sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug charges

A 27-year-old former Monessen man will spend five years in a federal prison for attempting to distribute cocaine in Monessen last year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pittsburgh. Shaiquane Harrison was sentenced Friday by federal Judge William S. Stickman in Pittsburgh after he pleaded guilty on March...
MONESSEN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
wtae.com

Dozens of misconduct complaints filed against Allegheny County judge

A legal rights group in Pittsburgh says it has filed dozens of misconduct complaints against Allegheny County Judge Anthony Mariani. In a report from the Abolitionist Law Center, the group says it filed 62 complaints to the state judicial conduct board against Judge Anthony Mariani. They say he engaged in misconduct and biased behavior.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerald Thomas
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'It’s a shocker.' Kiski Township residents want local police back

When residents of Kiski Township and North Apollo awoke Friday morning, some were surprised to learn they had lost their 24-hour, seven-days-a-week police department. Four police officers and the police secretary quit Thursday and early Friday, leaving only a newly appointed police chief and the school resource officer. State police...
NORTH APOLLO, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

7th suspect in New Kensington murder accused of supplying gun used in attack

A man from Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood is accused of providing a gun used in the attack that ended in the death of a man in New Kensington on Sunday. Raquan Carpenter, 18, is the seventh suspect New Kensington and Westmoreland County authorities named in the killing of Jason Donald Raiford, 39, at Valley Royal Court. Carpenter was arrested Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Pittsburgh

Sue Murray Pool set to reopen after safety concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Sue Murray Pool closed early yesterday due to safety concerns. Police were called to an area near the pool for an investigation.After the uptick in incidents, neighbors and parents who live nearby said enough is enough.As a 911 call rushed police just feet away from kids playing Saturday, some said the pool should've remained closed.Officials said it was for police activity in the same block as the pool, and those safety concerns are the reason the pool almost didn't open for the season in the first place."Strengthen up security around the pool to make sure our...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
butlerradio.com

Butler Man Charged With Strangling And Assaulting Woman

A Butler man is facing charges after he allegedly strangled and assaulted a woman. Butler Township Police were called to a home in the 200 block of Whitestown Road this past Sunday around 3 p.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, they learned the suspect was 35-year-old Samuel Rupp....
BUTLER, PA
WBOY 12 News

Federal grand jury indicts 2 NCWV men on drug charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A federal grand jury has indicted two north central West Virginia men in separate drug cases. Joshua Witt, of Morgantown, was indicted Wednesday on firearms and drug charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Witt, 36, was indicted on two counts of “Unlawful Possession of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

6 teens charged in New Kensington shooting death

Six teenagers now are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man Sunday in New Kensington. Of the six, one is in custody, according to a statement Wednesday morning from Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli. Charges were filed against five of the six teens late Tuesday evening.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Two suspects charged in Greensburg home invasion robbery

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A 25-year-old and a 17-year-old are charged after a Greensburg woman told police her ex-husband paid the duo to rob her of more than $7,000 worth of electronics. Watch the report from Greensburg: Click the video player above. According to court documents, the incident happened on...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
59K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy