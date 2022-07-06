ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The unlikely podcaster: How this Dallas man became America’s foremost history teller

By Mac Engel
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYkQ2_0gWBumjc00

Lindsay Graham likes to say “before his career in politics,” he worked in the marketing department at SMU who dabbled in producing and composing music.

This was long before his profile reached a point where he is routinely confused for the Senator from South Carolina , whose name is the same but is spelled differently (the Senator spells his first name, “Lindsey.”)

This was also before the resident of Dallas received a shout-out from actor George Clooney.

The podcast genre has produced a handful of unlikely success stories, of which Lindsay Graham is a distinguished member.

What began as a side gig that he started in his house morphed into a full-time career, his own company, and some of the best podcasts today. He has grown into the role of American historian.

For more than a generation, authors such as David McCullough , Stephen Ambrose, Michael Beschloss, Shelby Foote and a few others resided on the mantle of America’s foremost historians.

It’s a natural evolution that someone would fill that role in the podcast world.

“How did I get here? It’s as surprising to me as anyone,” he said in a phone interview. “All of my education is in business and marketing.”

He is the host of the popular podcasts “American History Tellers,” “American Scandal,” “Business Movers,” and “History Daily.”

He’s served as an executive producer for the audio dramas, “1865,” “Terms,” “Dr. Death” among others.

He worked in SMU’s marketing department for several years before he left for a job in the insurance industry. In 2015, he lost his job.

“It was fine with me,” he said. “Marketing in insurance was never really a dream of mine.”

His spouse was working full time, which allowed him to try the world of audio. He thought he would make some commercials. Some radio jingles. Scratch out an income that way.

This was around the time the podcast genre was growing, and he and a business partner shared a mutual interest.

They produced a political thriller called “Terms,” an audio drama that allowed Graham to use some of his friends in the Dallas theater community who provided the voices.

That production didn’t make him any money, but it did earn an award nomination. Which led to an introduction to Wondery , today one of the biggest podcast producers and platforms in the U.S.

In 2017, he returned to SMU for work. Later that summer, he was offered the chance to read an advertisement spot for a podcast produced by the Los Angeles Times.

He was then asked if he would like to produce a podcast about history.

“That’s not a question you say no to. You say yes,” he said. “(Wondery) wanted to replicate a podcast that was similar to the one on the fall of Rome; they wanted to do one on American history. It was a huge leap of faith to let me do it because I really had not done this before.”

At first, he produced the show himself. Historian Audra Wolfe wrote the script, which he would edit. He narrated the different voices. He composed the music.

Somehow, he makes it work.

The first season delved into the Cold War. The second season is on Prohibition.

The most recent season is No. 46.

The former SMU marketing guy was so good at this genre he fell into it drew praise from Clooney.

During Clooney’s 2021 appearance on the podcast “Smartless,” with hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, Clooney said he listens to podcasts when he goes to bed.

“I like history ones. I listen to, like ‘American History Tellers,’” Clooney said.

Graham heard about it shortly after the interview went live and ... nothing changed.

“I am not callous at all, but I see this as a dual mission,” he said. “The mission is to improve the world, and my bank account.”

He’s slightly tongue in cheek. Slightly.

He’s dry, and endearingly modest.

He does want to better the world through history presented in a way that is entertaining. Enlightening. And somewhat easily comprehended.

When he produced the long series, “American Elections: Wicked Game,” which details every single Presidential election campaign in America’s history, there was a purpose.

The show was released after the volatile campaign between Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton; at the time, pundits and observers routinely commented this was the “worst” campaign in U.S. history.

Listen to “Wicked Game,” and you’ll hear the similarities to most Presidential campaigns.

“I wanted to show the audience that every one of these elections has sucked,” he said with some laughter in his voice.

Graham went on to start his own production company, Airship , and he works on four active shows.

Two of his shows, “American Scandal” and “American History Tellers,” rank in the top 100 of all podcasts in the U.S.

The irony to all of this? He doesn’t listen to podcasts.

He’s too busy recording history.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

USS Fort Worth is saved, for now. Another ship to bear the city’s name wasn’t so lucky

“U.S.S.” before a ship’s name stands for “United States Ship,” and only vessels of the U.S. Navy can carry that designation. Presently the Navy has one ship in the fleet named for Fort Worth. The USS Fort Worth, part of the Freedom class of vessels, has been in the news recently because the Navy wanted to scrap it. The pride of Fort Worth is only 10 years old and should be in the prime of life for a warship. But current naval doctrine considers it obsolete. The Freedom class warships are littoral combat ships (LCSs), intended to operate in coastal waters interdicting pirates and other second-class hostiles, but the LCS class is no match for the more heavily armed warships it might encounter, so the Navy is ready to scrap it.
FORT WORTH, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas Proud Boys seem to be adopting Buc-ee’s beaver as a hate symbol

Members of the Proud Boys in Texas seem to be co-opting the iconic Buc-ee’s grinning beaver logo as an identifying symbol of their organization, Texas Monthly reported last week. Members of the Liberal Women of Collin County who attended a Pride Month event in North Texas last month were...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Looking to fill out your Texas landscape? Consider these summer blooming beauties

Our second son is about to turn 48. I was working for Texas A&M and the Extension Service when he was born. It was a good income with good benefits, but I felt the need to supplement things by growing nursery stock on our driveway in Farmers Branch. After all, I’d gotten two college degrees aiming me at becoming a world-class nursery producer. Surely I’d eventually get around to that.
FARMERS BRANCH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mccullough
Person
Jason Bateman
Person
Sean Hayes
Person
George Clooney
Person
Will Arnett
Person
Shelby Foote
Person
Michael Beschloss
Person
Donald Trump
Jalyn Smoot

Rent hikes in Dallas-Fort Worth are the most exorbitant in the nation

By now, we're all aware of the housing crisis in America. All across the country, rent prices for apartments and homes have surged well beyond previous industry standards. Higher rents are linked to the continuing rise in home prices. In 2021, the Case-Shiller housing price index rose 18.8%. This is the highest calendar year increase in 34 years of data and substantially ahead of 2020’s 10.4% gain, according to a Forbes report.
CBS DFW

Multiple Texas colleges and universities received bomb threats Thursday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Colleges and universities across Texas have received bomb threats Thursday afternoon. The Dallas College Richland campus announced on Twitter Thursday at 2:41 p.m. that there was an emergency evacuation due to a bomb threat. At 3:03 p.m., the school said that the emergency was over and the campus was all clear. At 2:50 p.m. Thursday, the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth issued a red alert for the RES building and announced about an hour later that the emergency situation was over.Weatherford College told CBS 11 that at about 2 p.m. Thursday there was...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcaster#Smu#American
Larry Lease

Excessive Heat Cancels Outdoor Events in North Texas

North Texas is being hit was some extreme temperatures this week, leading to many events being canceled.Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash. North Texas is feeling the record-temperature heat, causing organizers of outdoor events to delay or cancel the events because of safety issues. Fox 4 reports that the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning on Thursday, which continued through Saturday. The entire Dallas-Fort Worth area has been scorched by these increased temperatures.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Dallas’ Most Beautiful Nail Salons — 5 Pampering Palaces That Go a Step Beyond

Verbena Parlor + Social House is a combo nail salon and coffee, beer, and wine bar. Finding the perfect nail salon can be tricky. Priorities in nail care range from non-toxic products to the prettiest place to enjoy some pampering. Fortunately for Dallas, our city has a wealth of salons that offer it all —with the occasional complimentary cocktail for good measure.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
News Break
Politics
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

North Texas woman attacked, bitten in the leg by shark during vacation in Florida

A North Texas woman is still in the hospital after surviving a shark attack June 29 during a trip in Florida, according to the Miami Herald. Lindsay Bruns, a 35-year-old mother of two girls, was bitten in the leg. She’s had 11 blood transfusions and three surgeries because of the attack, the Herald reported. Bruns, from Flower Mound, has had the tissue and muscle in her leg reconstructed and is waiting to see if all that tissue survives.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
6K+
Followers
501
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy