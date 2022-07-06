‘I can’t support this.’ Dallas Cowboys’ deal with Black Rifle Coffee sparks backlash

Nothing has ever gotten between Jerry Jones and endorsements for the Dallas Cowboys .

Not even the risk of bad publicity one day after yet another mass shooting.

Jones’ football team is being ripped on social media after an endorsement deal with Black Rifle Coffee Company was announced on the team’s social media accounts.

The Army veteran-owned company includes products with gun and military themes, including AK-47 Espresso Blend, Silencer Smooth Roast, Gunship Roast, and Murdered Out.

The post was made at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Many fans immediately expressed disappointment with the timing of the deal.

An Illinois man was arrested and charged with seven counts of first-degree murder after a shooting rampage on July 4 in Highland Park, Illinois. On Saturday, an Army veteran allegedly killed two Haltom City residents and wounded multiple police officers before committing suicide. And of course, on May 24, an 18-year-old’s shooting rampage at Robb Elementary in Uvalde left 19 school children and two teachers dead.

“#CowboysNation, please welcome America’s Coffee to America’s Team,” the Cowboys post read with a short video promoting Black Rifle Coffeee. “We are celebrating America’s birthday all week long by giving away two tickets to a #DallasCowboys home game & a 1-year subscription to @blckriflecoffee!”

Most of the immediate reaction was negative from self-described Cowboys fans, including Jackie Barrientes, who says she’s a third-generation fan.

“I’m the granddaughter and daughter of Dallas Cowboys fans. This is the only team I’ve ever cheered for my entire life, despite letting me down for decades,” Barrientes replied on Twitter. “But this is the line in the sand. I can’t support this. If the Cowboys don’t rescind this, I’m done.”

The Cowboys have declined comment and more than 12 hours later the post remained online.

Black Rifle was founded by U.S. Army veteran Evan Hafer, who says supporting veterans is one of the reasons for starting the company.

On its website, BRCC says it plans to reorganize as “a public benefit corporation, to reinforce and help drive its mission of serving Veterans, active-duty military, and first responders, with a majority of directors to be Veterans.”

Reflecting the alignment of their vision for the Company, Black Rifle Coffee and SilverBox-Engaged (SBEA) jointly will donate 530,000 shares to the BRCC Fund to help further the Company’s mission.

One of the ways the company hopes to help veterans is by hiring them to work at the company, according to its website.

The timing of the message is what annoyed most of those who chimed in on social media.

Eventually, however, plenty of others were pointing out the veteran aspect of the company, and cheering on the collaboration between the Cowboys and Black Rifle Coffee.