A large population of Asian longhorned ticks that can cause severe illness in people and animals has been identified in South Carolina, health officials say. Specifically, the insects were identified infesting a pasture at a cattle farm in York County. The invasive species is not commonly found in the U.S. and could spread to other counties and cause severe illnesses in people and animals, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

