Trump’s Former Deputy Press Secretary Agrees to Testify Publicly at Jan. 6 Hearing

Morton’s Steakhouse in D.C. huffed about “unruly” protesters disrespecting the right “to eat dinner” after Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had to be whisked out a back door of the upmarket restaurant on Wednesday evening. According to Politico, protesters enraged at Kavanaugh’s role in overturning Roe v. Wade gathered out the front of the eatery and called the manager to demand Kavanaugh be denied service. Kavanaugh didn’t see or hear the protesters, and even finished his meal before leaving, but the restaurant nevertheless said that he and “all of our other patrons... were unduly harassed by unruly protestors” while having dinner. “Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner,” the restaurant continued. “There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO