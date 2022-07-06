Trump’s Former Deputy Press Secretary Agrees to Testify Publicly at Jan. 6 Hearing

One current and one former Homeland Security agent have been indicted for their involvement in a scheme to intimidate U.S.-based critics of China, the Department of Justice said Thursday. Craig Miller, a DHS deportation officer, and Derrick Taylor, a former DHS officer-turned private investigator, have been added to a sweeping indictment that already charged Fan “Frank” Liu, Matthew Ziburis, and Qiang “Jason” Sun with harassing, stalking and spying on dissidents, including a congressional candidate in New York who was once a student leader of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing. The men allegedly paid Taylor and Miller for passport photos and numbers, visa statuses, and immigration records of critics they wanted to harass and surveil. Taylor insisted the information was from the “Black Dark Web,” the indictment notes, but it turned out to be from a restricted government database.
