Trump’s Former Deputy Press Secretary Agrees to Testify Publicly at Jan. 6 Hearing

By Allison Quinn
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Donald Trump’s former deputy press secretary has agreed to testify before the Jan. 6 committee at an upcoming public hearing, CNN reports. Sarah Matthews resigned in the wake of the deadly Capitol riot, saying she was “deeply disturbed” by the...

Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Alex Jones Urges MTG to Run for President: ‘Smarter’ Than Trump and DeSantis

Far-right radio host Alex Jones this week urged Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to run for president in 2024, calling her “smarter” than both Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, the two most likely GOP candidates. “I think you would poll better and be a better candidate than DeSantis and Trump, so would you take a VP slot with either one of them?” Jones asked Greene on his program Wednesday afternoon. “I’d go ahead and just back you for president.” The conspiracy theorist continued: “I’m serious. You’re just as smart or smarter than both of them...We need to think about MTG president, here.” Responding to the idea, the far-right lawmaker said it’s “not something I don’t consider.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Fresh Gun Violence Forces Ron Johnson to Pull Ad Downplaying Gun Violence

Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) campaign team had its hands full earlier this week as it desperately tried to pull a radio ad in which Johnson downplayed gun violence and said that “the latest mass murder in America didn’t involve guns.” Rather, Johnson referenced the recent deaths of 53 migrants and blamed Biden’s “open-border policy.” According to emails obtained by The Intercept, the ad was meant to run on July 6, two days after a gunman killed seven people in a mass shooting in Illinois. An email sent by the executive of a company that helped produce the ad, which was approved by Johnson and paid for by his campaign committee, said it needed to be “pulled ASAP,” and an email sent the next day from a representative at a different radio group said “it’s a little close” to the recent shooting. Johnson, a staunch opponent of gun reform, is in the midst of a tight race for reelection.
ILLINOIS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Putin Dares the West to Try and Beat Russia on Battlefield

Vladimir Putin delivered a chest-beating threat to the West, warning retaliation is futile and that the worst is yet to come in Ukraine. In his speech, the Russian president dared Western allies to beat Russia “on the battlefield” as his invasion enters its fifth month. “The West wants to fight us until the last Ukrainian,” Putin said at a meeting with Russia’s top government officials. “Let them try. Everybody should know that largely speaking, we haven’t even yet started anything in earnest. At the same time we are not refusing to hold peace negotiations but those who are refusing should know that it will be harder to come to an agreement with us,” he boasted. Despite Putin’s tough talk, Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov announced Russian forces in Ukraine are pausing to rest and regain their combat capabilities.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Cops Swarm Steve Bannon’s D.C. Townhome in ‘Swatting’ Incident

Steve Bannon’s Washington, D.C., townhome was “swatted” on Friday, causing police to swarm his property over a false report that an armed man had shot someone inside. “Police shut down streets near the Supreme Court and the Capitol for about one hour, prompting fears of an active shooter,” The Washington Post reported. “About 12:30 p.m., police reopened the streets after determining that there was no shooting, no weapon, no threat and no victim.” A D.C. police spokesperson told the newspaper that someone had called in a false report of a shooting inside his home on A Street NE. Bannon didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Friday afternoon.
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Fancy Steakhouse Defends Right ‘to Eat Dinner’ After Kavanaugh Is Heckled

Morton’s Steakhouse in D.C. huffed about “unruly” protesters disrespecting the right “to eat dinner” after Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had to be whisked out a back door of the upmarket restaurant on Wednesday evening. According to Politico, protesters enraged at Kavanaugh’s role in overturning Roe v. Wade gathered out the front of the eatery and called the manager to demand Kavanaugh be denied service. Kavanaugh didn’t see or hear the protesters, and even finished his meal before leaving, but the restaurant nevertheless said that he and “all of our other patrons... were unduly harassed by unruly protestors” while having dinner. “Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner,” the restaurant continued. “There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”
RESTAURANTS
TheDailyBeast

DHS Officer Indicted in Chilling Plot to Surveil and Harass Critics of China

One current and one former Homeland Security agent have been indicted for their involvement in a scheme to intimidate U.S.-based critics of China, the Department of Justice said Thursday. Craig Miller, a DHS deportation officer, and Derrick Taylor, a former DHS officer-turned private investigator, have been added to a sweeping indictment that already charged Fan “Frank” Liu, Matthew Ziburis, and Qiang “Jason” Sun with harassing, stalking and spying on dissidents, including a congressional candidate in New York who was once a student leader of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing. The men allegedly paid Taylor and Miller for passport photos and numbers, visa statuses, and immigration records of critics they wanted to harass and surveil. Taylor insisted the information was from the “Black Dark Web,” the indictment notes, but it turned out to be from a restricted government database.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

Boris Johnson’s Comic Downfall and the U.S.-U.K. ‘Special Relationship’

The British are masters of political satire. From Jonathan Swift in the 18th century, to the cartoons of George Cruikshank in the 19th, to the puppetry send ups of the Thatcher Era on Spitting Image, Brits have always seen the humor in their politics. Seldom however, did life imitate the art of low comedy as it did during the administration of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who on Thursday announced he would be stepping down from his office.
POLITICS
