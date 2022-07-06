ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

New TV show to be filmed in Kansas City

By Jamie Peters
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D3hYD_0gWBtM1300

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced today that a new television show is coming to Kansas City.

Created by Amy Poehler and Scout Productions, The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning , will begin filming in Kansas City this summer.

Amy Poehler starred in the NBC series Parks and Recreation and Scout Productions produced Netflix's Queer Eye .

"Kansas City is on a roll, and we're thrilled to welcome Scout Productions, which produced Queer Eye , back to town to tell more of our friends' and neighbors' important stories," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said. "We look forward to seeing our City featured again internationally as the new series, The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, explores the beauty and complexities of major life transitions through the eyes of Kansas Citians. Thank you to Scout Productions, Amy Poehler and Peacock for choosing our community to tell these stories and for tapping into our community's outstanding pool of talent to help produce the show."

The show will feature hour-long episodes about people facing major crossroads and needing to get their houses and lives in order. A Swedish "Death Cleaner" comes in to organize their homes, lives and relationships.

The show will air on Peacock/NBC Universal. The release date is unknown.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcur.org

Remember Ruby’s? A new book explores Kansas City's beloved and lost restaurants

Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque stands today as one of Kansas City’s most iconic eateries, but our culinary claim to fame extends far beyond our famed “grease houses.”. A ghostly array of long-shuttered taverns, roadhouses, cafeterias, lunch counters, burger shacks, diners and steak houses have played a role in shaping our collective taste buds. These “lost” restaurants were independently owned eateries that existed for at least three or four generations.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

Transformations KC advances stories of trans people of color

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A recent wave of incidents targeting the LGBTQIA+ community has local organizations working harder than ever to lift up that community's experiences. Merrique Jenson, the founder of Transformations Kansas City, is working to shine a spotlight on transgender communities of color, and introduced KSHB 41 to Jordan Burns and Alex Salazar.
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Dispatch Pizza rolls into south Kansas City with Italian flair

With offices and a prep kitchen below The Martin Event Space located at 135th & Holmes, Dispatch Pizza’s mobile catering company opened for business in June. Not just any mobile catering truck, Dispatch Pizza delivers pizza in a restored antique 1949 Harvester KB7 truck, complete with a wood burning oven.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

What Kansas City librarians have learned since 1995's book-banning effort in Olathe

In 2021 the American Library Association's Office for Intellectual Freedom (OIF) tracked 729 challenges to library, school and university materials. Those resulted in more than 1,500 individual books being challenged or removed. OIF Director Deborah Caldwell-Stone says her office is seeing what seems to be a well-organized campaign by advocacy...
OLATHE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinton Lucas
Person
Amy Poehler
showmeprogress.com

Pro-choice Demonstration – Kansas City, Missouri – July 9, 2022

In the past ten days there have been a number of pro-choice demonstrations across Missouri in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s gutting of Roe v Wade and bodily autonomy. The demonstrations continue. At 5:00 p.m. today around fifty individuals showed up in Mill Creek Park for a pro-choice...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

Theatre in the Park presents 'School of Rock'

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Theatre in the Park presents 'School of Rock' now through Saturday, July 9. The musical is based on the popular movie, 'School of Rock.'. Kyle Peterson plays Lawrence, a shy student. Peterson, who isn't shy, says he worked hard to embody that character. "So I had...
SHAWNEE, KS
CJ Coombs

Kansas City's 94-year-old Uptown Theater was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on June 27, 1979

Across the street on Broadway Blvd. looking toward the Uptown Theater.Baylor98, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1979, the Uptown Building and Theater was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's a wonderful historic theater located in Kansas City, Missouri. Every time I've been to The Uptown, it has been an adventure with all the interior design. I also had the opportunity to set up three wedding cakes there and it was always an experience being inside the building.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Show#Crossroads#Swedish#Nbc#Queer Eye#Peacock Nbc Universal
KCTV 5

‘My body, my choice’ painted on door of Overland Park church

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- A church in Overland Park, Kan., was vandalized overnight with pro-abortion rights messaging. Police confirm they were called out to the church shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning on a report of vandalism. In photos provided to KCTV5 News, “My Body, My Choice” was...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
nowdecatur.com

Kenny Chesney Sets New Personal Best In Kansas City

Kenny Chesney's Here And Now Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium over the weekend set a new record for himself in Kansas City. He was joined by a crowd of 57,852, besting his 2018 personal record. Kenny said, “Kansas City has always been a market where the fans come ready to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Series
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
CJ Coombs

The Western Auto Building and its iconic sign in downtown Kansas City, Missouri used to belong to Coca-Cola

Western Auto building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Caleb Zahnd from USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. This building is over 100 years old and is filled with history. I used to drive by the Western Auto Building every day when I had a 9 to 5. I was always impressed with the size of the sign on top of the building. I wasn't born in Kansas City so I never knew it used to belong to another company.
KANSAS CITY, MO
flatlandkc.org

Ambitious West Bottoms Plan Sparks Gentrification Debate

SomeraRoad’s ambitious proposal to transform a sleepy section of the West Bottoms into a “dynamic” mixed-use district has strong support from City Hall and awakened worries of some longtime denizens. In recent weeks, the zoning change required for the sweeping redevelopment concept by the New York developer...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy