Here are 5 prospects the Kansas City Royals could select at No. 9 in the 2022 MLB Draft

Who will the Royals select with the No. 9 overall pick in the July 17-19 MLB Draft? Depending upon how picks ahead of theirs play out, KC’s options could include Virginia Tech product Gavin Cross, from left, Campbell University shortstop Zach Neto or outfielder Elijah Green from IMG Academy. File photos

Major League Baseball’s annual draft is coming up in less than two weeks, and for the fourth consecutive year, the Royals are picking in the top 10.

First-round picks from 2018 (Brady Singer, No. 18) and 2019 (Bobby Witt Jr., No. 2) are already contributing in the big leagues for Kansas City, which will pick ninth overall in the July 17-19 draft.

For the past two years, the Royals have elected to go with left-handed pitchers at the top of their draft class: Texas A&M’s Asa Lacy at No. 4 in 2020 and Frank Mozzicato of Connecticut at No. 7 in 2021.

But the 2022 draft pool may lack elite college pitching talent at the top. Some mock drafts have projected that position players will fill up the top 10 picks, and perhaps more.

Here are five prospects the Royals could potentially target at No. 9 overall.

Gavin Cross, OF (Virginia Tech)

One of the best collegiate hitters in this year’s draft class, Cross slashed .328/.411/.660 with 17 home runs and 50 RBIs along with 12 steals in his third season. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound outfielder is regularly mocked to the Royals, who are reported to have interest if he lasts until their name is called at No. 9.

A combination of speed and power makes this lefty-hitting outfielder an intriguing prospect. Cross’ increased walk rate (30 in 2022, up from 17 in 2021) will likely make him a safer bet compared to others around his range.

Justin Crawford, OF (Bishop Gorman HS, Nevada)

The son of former All-Star Carl Crawford, he is one of several sons of former MLB players who figure to be selected on the first day of this year’s draft. Another outfielder and left-handed bat who has been mocked often to the Royals, Crawford is committed to Louisiana State and has recently climbed up many draft boards.

If the Royals select Crawford at No. 9, it’ll be for a different reason than why they’d look at picking Cross. The toolsy high schooler from Nevada also stands 6-foot-3 and has a potentially elite combination of speed and hitting tools. He’s also three years younger than Cross, and his higher ceiling could entice the Royals.

Brock Porter, RHP (St. Mary’s Prep, Michigan)

The Royals may not get a shot at a top-level pitching talent like Jack Leiter (he’ll likely be taken within the top five picks). But in 2021, the Royals showed a willingness to sign players under slot with their first pick, selecting Frank Mozzicato at No. 7 to give them more money for players later in the draft.

And if Kansas City’s top players come off the board early, the Royals could do that again, reaching for a player they think they can sign under slot — like Crawford or Porter, who will no doubt be one of the first pitchers selected.

A Clemson pledge, Porter led his Michigan high school to a third straight state title with a fastball that reached 97 mph and sits in the mid-90s. With two breaking balls, a slider and a curve, this right-handed pitcher is older than most of his high school peers (he’s 19), but he still has a high ceiling thanks to his 6-4 frame and potentially elite fastball.

Elijah Green, OF (IMG Academy, Florida)

No. 9 is likely Green’s floor as a prospect. He could go as early as No. 3 to the Texas Rangers or fall to the bottom of the top 10. And if he falls far enough, the Royals could be likely suitors.

A 6-3, 225-pound right-handed hitter, he has a lot of upside thanks to his combination of potentially elite power and speed. His swing-and-miss rate is higher than his peers’, however, which could cause him to slide to the Royals at No. 9.

Elijah Green is the son of former NFL Pro Bowl tight end Eric Green, and he hit .462/.592/.1.000 with nine home runs and 32 RBIs against tough competition at IMG Academy. He also stole 15 bases.

Zach Neto, SS (Campbell Univ., North Carolina)

Starting 53 of 53 games at shortstop for Campbell University in North Carolina, Neto slashed .407/.514/.769 with 15 home runs and 50 RBIs. His 39 walks against 19 strikeouts showed a level of contact that could project to the big leagues even if his power doesn’t translate at the next level.

Neto projects as an at least average defender at shortstop and all three other infield positions. He’s got an unconventional swing, with an aggressive leg kick, but his low strikeout rate speaks for itself. He’s also shown flashes on the mound, hitting 93 mph on the radar gun.