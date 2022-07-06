Kansas City things to do: Dinosaurs and dragons invade Bartle Hall; ‘Maya’ postponed

Dinosaurs and dragons will invade Bartle Hall for the Dino & Dragon Stroll on July 9-10. CV Events

The Dino & Dragon Stroll featuring lifelike dinosaurs and dragons up to 28 feet tall and 60 feet long is coming to Bartle Hall.

The walk-thru exhibition will run 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. July 9 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 10. For tickets ($33) and more information, go to dinostroll.com.

Note: “Maya: The Great Jaguar Rises,” a major exhibition at Union Station, will not open July 13 as previously announced. After being postponed from its original opening of May 13, “Maya” has been postponed again.

Officials are hoping the exhibit will open in early August, with “anytime” tickets now on sale. More information at unionstation.org/event/maya.

Music

▪ Strfkr with The Undercover Dream Lovers and Das Kope, 7 p.m. July 7, Granada ($27-$30). thegranada.com.

▪ Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett, 8 p.m. July 7, Starlight ($35-$159.50). kcstarlight.com.

▪ Warrant with Firehouse, 7 p.m. July 8, Legacy Park Amphitheater ($30-$40). cityofls.net.

▪ Machine Gun Kelly with Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior, 7:30 p.m. July 8, T-Mobile Center ($29.50-$129.50). t-mobilecenter.com.

▪ Ozark Mountain Daredevils, 8 p.m. July 8, Uptown ($25-$75). uptowntheater.com.

▪ Memphis May Fire with From Ashes to New, Rain City Drive and Wolves at the Gate, 7 p.m. July 9, The Truman ($22-$44). thetrumankc.com.

▪ Halestorm with The Pretty Reckless, The Warning and Lilith Czar, 6 p.m. July 10, Starlight ($29.50-$99.50). kcstarlight.com.

▪ Earth, Wind & Fire, 7 p.m. July 12, Starlight ($30.50-$150.50). kcstarlight.com.

▪ Alesana, 8 p.m. July 10, RecordBar ($25). therecordbar.com.

▪ Mozzy, 8 p.m. July 13, The Truman ($29.50-$60). thetrumankc.com.

More entertainment

▪ “Disney’s Freaky Friday The Musical” will bring the hit movie to life at the New Theatre and Restaurant, opens 6:30 p.m. July 7; runs through Sept. 11 ($38.50-$64.50). newtheatre.com.

▪ The annual Teddy Bear Picnic, which will feature entertainment and ice cream, has moved to a new location at the bandstand in Swope Park, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 8 (free; registration required). kcparks.org.

▪ The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art will present “American Art Deco: Designing for the People, 1918-1939,” July 9-Jan. 8 (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday; $18; free for members). nelson-atkins.org.

▪ Fifth-grade teacher turned comedian Eddie B. will appear at the Midland, 8 p.m. July 9 ($25-$65). midlandkc.com.