ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City things to do: Dinosaurs and dragons invade Bartle Hall; ‘Maya’ postponed

By Dan Kelly
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h3Ooe_0gWBtHbQ00
Dinosaurs and dragons will invade Bartle Hall for the Dino & Dragon Stroll on July 9-10. CV Events

The Dino & Dragon Stroll featuring lifelike dinosaurs and dragons up to 28 feet tall and 60 feet long is coming to Bartle Hall.

The walk-thru exhibition will run 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. July 9 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 10. For tickets ($33) and more information, go to dinostroll.com.

Note: “Maya: The Great Jaguar Rises,” a major exhibition at Union Station, will not open July 13 as previously announced. After being postponed from its original opening of May 13, “Maya” has been postponed again.

Officials are hoping the exhibit will open in early August, with “anytime” tickets now on sale. More information at unionstation.org/event/maya.

Music

▪ Strfkr with The Undercover Dream Lovers and Das Kope, 7 p.m. July 7, Granada ($27-$30). thegranada.com.

▪ Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett, 8 p.m. July 7, Starlight ($35-$159.50). kcstarlight.com.

▪ Warrant with Firehouse, 7 p.m. July 8, Legacy Park Amphitheater ($30-$40). cityofls.net.

▪ Machine Gun Kelly with Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior, 7:30 p.m. July 8, T-Mobile Center ($29.50-$129.50). t-mobilecenter.com.

▪ Ozark Mountain Daredevils, 8 p.m. July 8, Uptown ($25-$75). uptowntheater.com.

▪ Memphis May Fire with From Ashes to New, Rain City Drive and Wolves at the Gate, 7 p.m. July 9, The Truman ($22-$44). thetrumankc.com.

▪ Halestorm with The Pretty Reckless, The Warning and Lilith Czar, 6 p.m. July 10, Starlight ($29.50-$99.50). kcstarlight.com.

▪ Earth, Wind & Fire, 7 p.m. July 12, Starlight ($30.50-$150.50). kcstarlight.com.

▪ Alesana, 8 p.m. July 10, RecordBar ($25). therecordbar.com.

▪ Mozzy, 8 p.m. July 13, The Truman ($29.50-$60). thetrumankc.com.

More entertainment

▪ “Disney’s Freaky Friday The Musical” will bring the hit movie to life at the New Theatre and Restaurant, opens 6:30 p.m. July 7; runs through Sept. 11 ($38.50-$64.50). newtheatre.com.

▪ The annual Teddy Bear Picnic, which will feature entertainment and ice cream, has moved to a new location at the bandstand in Swope Park, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 8 (free; registration required). kcparks.org.

▪ The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art will present “American Art Deco: Designing for the People, 1918-1939,” July 9-Jan. 8 (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday; $18; free for members). nelson-atkins.org.

▪ Fifth-grade teacher turned comedian Eddie B. will appear at the Midland, 8 p.m. July 9 ($25-$65). midlandkc.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcur.org

Remember Ruby’s? A new book explores Kansas City's beloved and lost restaurants

Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque stands today as one of Kansas City’s most iconic eateries, but our culinary claim to fame extends far beyond our famed “grease houses.”. A ghostly array of long-shuttered taverns, roadhouses, cafeterias, lunch counters, burger shacks, diners and steak houses have played a role in shaping our collective taste buds. These “lost” restaurants were independently owned eateries that existed for at least three or four generations.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5

Hundreds gather for second-annual Walk for Unity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Kansas Citians from all walks of life came together for the second-annual Walk for Unity Saturday morning. The goal of the walk is to unite the city to take a stand against racial division. “Our mission is to bring racial unity, racial harmony on a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Kansas City's 94-year-old Uptown Theater was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on June 27, 1979

Across the street on Broadway Blvd. looking toward the Uptown Theater.Baylor98, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1979, the Uptown Building and Theater was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's a wonderful historic theater located in Kansas City, Missouri. Every time I've been to The Uptown, it has been an adventure with all the interior design. I also had the opportunity to set up three wedding cakes there and it was always an experience being inside the building.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Lyle Lovett
Person
Chris Isaak
The Kansas City Star

‘We don’t just have to live with it’: KC business owner pitches new name for Troost Avenue

Chris Goode grew up near a Kansas City street that honors a slave owner and now owns a business along that street. As a former member of the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Board of Commissioners, Goode pushed for J.C. Nichols’ name to be stripped from the fountain in Mill Creek Park and for the creation of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the city. Now, he’s hoping to change the name of one of the city’s most well-known streets — Troost Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Mentor center for young Black men opens in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- It was a day worth celebrating in Kansas City. High Aspirations opened its $3.5 million, 30,000 square foot Mentors Campus off Campbell and 27th St. “They’re just now seeing it, and they’re mesmerized,” Henry Wash, High Aspirations CEO, said. Wash says the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur#Art Deco#American Art#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Earth#Union Station
KCTV 5

‘Stop the Violence’ picnic held in Wyandotte County

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- An 11-year tradition in KCK continued today with its mission to help end the violence in the area. “We believe that it’s very important that we show that the community has the ability to come together,” says James Sharp the Co-coordinator of the No Leaks Stop the Violence Community Picnic.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
showmeprogress.com

Pro-choice Demonstration – Kansas City, Missouri – July 9, 2022

In the past ten days there have been a number of pro-choice demonstrations across Missouri in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s gutting of Roe v Wade and bodily autonomy. The demonstrations continue. At 5:00 p.m. today around fifty individuals showed up in Mill Creek Park for a pro-choice...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KCTV 5

Family, friends gather to remember Sir Raheem Knox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- The community gathered Saturday at James A. Reed Park to honor 26-year-old Sir Raheem Knox. Knox was killed in a shooting this week in Kansas City. “Raheem was the best of the best person,” said Latreece Estes, the mother of Knox’s two-month-old baby. “He grew up in the church. He was loving he was caring. He did anything for everybody”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

‘My body, my choice’ painted on door of Overland Park church

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- A church in Overland Park, Kan., was vandalized overnight with pro-abortion rights messaging. Police confirm they were called out to the church shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning on a report of vandalism. In photos provided to KCTV5 News, “My Body, My Choice” was...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
8K+
Followers
803
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy