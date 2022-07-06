‘It was worth it.’ Lee’s Summit restaurant marks spot Truman started career in 1922

Andy Lock stands outside the Third Street Social entrances with the notable plagues recognizing the significance of the spot. It was there 100 years ago that Harry Truman began his political career. Lock, and his business partner Domhnall Molloy opened Third Street Social restaurant in 2016. Courtesy photo

Harry Truman might be known as the man from Independence, but his first steps as a politician happened in Lee’s Summit.

And this year marks the 100th anniversary of the launch in Lee’s Summit of a political career that ended with Truman holding the country’s highest elected office. The political event happened at 123 S.E. Third St., where the Betterment of Ourselves Club met in 1922 and where the Third Street Social restaurant stands today.

A plaque adorns the Third Street entrance noting the historic significance of the address.

It reads: “In the Lee’s Summit Veterans Memorial Building, which stood at this site, Harry S. Truman, 33rd President of the United States, first declared his candidacy for an elective political office. Here on March 7, 1922, Truman agreed to become a candidate for the office of County Judge of the Eastern District of Jackson County, Missouri, to which he was elected November 7, 1922, and thus, began his rise to the highest office of the land.”

In 1922, the building was a center of social community, said Fred Grogan, board president of the Lee’s Summit History Museum.

Grogan said the original structure burned in 1941. The Sherwood Manufacturing plant was built in 1946 on what is believed to be the original foundation. The building was named Arnold Hall, to recognize Joseph Arnold who purchased the building and then donated it to the city in 1950.

“It has been a number of things over the years,” Grogan said. “It has had an interesting history.”

The building wasn’t in great shape when business partners Domhnall Molloy and Andy Lock purchased the building. They opened Third Street Social in 2016.

“It was worth it,” Molloy said about the extensive repair and restoration. “The building was in dire straits. My business partner and I loved giving it a new lease on life because there is a history to it.”

Third Street Social has embraced its unique spot in history with menu items and photograph displays. Molloy said the restaurant’s entrance on Third Street has intentionally maintained the same egress as the building in 1922.

The fact it was the spot Truman started his political campaign doesn’t surprise Molloy.

“He had to get votes here, too,” Molloy said.

Grogan said Truman’s campaign issues were important to the Lee’s Summit area.

“Truman was a regular figure in Lee’s Summit. Lee’s Summit was part of his constituency,” Grogan said. “He campaigned on improving the roads because at that time the rural roads were not paved. It was a real impediment in terms of the farmers getting to market. Through his efforts, the roads were paved.”