Eight Kansas City area restaurants temporarily shut down for health code violations

By Joyce Smith
 4 days ago
Several restaurants in the Kansas City metro recently shut down temporarily for health code violations. They have since passed a follow-up inspection and been allowed to reopen.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations:

▪ Chelly’s Cafe, 214 W. 85th St., (listed at 218 W. 85th St. on the report), had eight critical violations during a June 22 routine inspection. The inspector said several potentially hazardous food items were held at improper temperatures, including marinated chicken breast, cooked pork, raw and cooked ground beef, sour cream, rice, beans, cheese, shrimp soup and sauces. The items were discarded.

It had no critical violations during a June 28 follow-up inspection and was allowed to reopen.

The owners did not return phone calls.

▪ Church’s Chicken, 11500 Blue Ridge Blvd., had two critical violations during a June 16 follow-up inspection. It was out of compliance with food handler cards and person in charge duties. It had no critical violations during a June 17 follow-up inspection.

Church’s officials did not return phone calls.

▪ Harold’s Drive-In, 1337 Admiral Blvd., had one critical violation during a June 28 inspection following a complaint. It temporarily closed when the inspector found there was no running water. It had no critical violations during a June 29 follow-up inspection and was allowed to reopen.

Restaurant employees said no one was available to comment.

▪ McDonald’s, 11290 Holmes Road, had two critical violations during a June 27 routine inspection. It closed when the inspector found wastewater was overflowing from the drain underneath the three-compartment sink.

It had no critical violations during a follow-up inspection later that day and was allowed to reopen.

A spokeswoman for the restaurant said the issue was resolved.

▪ Popeye’s, 6901 N.W. 83rd Terrace, had four critical violations during a June 6 inspection, including coleslaw, shredded cheese, rice and raw chicken held at improper temperatures in the walk-in cooler.

It had no critical violations during a June 7 follow-up inspection and was allowed to reopen.

Officials with Popeye’s did not comment on the temporary closing.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations (direct links to the reports are not available):

▪ Chartroose Caboose, 12976 W. 87th St. Parkway in Lenexa, had five priority violations during a June 27 verification inspection, including a broken hot water knob on the hand washing sink.

It had one priority violation during a reopening inspection on June 28 and was allowed to reopen.

Restaurant officials did not return phone calls.

El Toro Local, Legends Outlets Kansas City, 1706 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas, had 12 priority violations during a June 9 routine inspection.

Imitation crab meat, rice, ham, raw pork and beef, sour cream, cooked beef and other foods were not held at the proper temperatures; the restaurant did not cease operations and notify the department of the imminent health hazard.

The items were thrown away and a service company came to work on the cooler, according to the report.

It had no priority violations during an inspection later that day and was allowed to reopen. It had one priority violation during a June 23 follow-up inspection.

Restaurant officials did not return phone calls.

Moon Wok, 12251 W. 87th St. Parkway in Lenexa, had 11 priority violations during a June 21 first operational inspection after licensing. It temporarily closed when food items were not held at the proper temperatures, including beef and tempura chicken.

It had no priority violations during a reopening inspection later that day and was allowed to reopen.

Restaurant officials said the problem has been resolved.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results

Comments / 3

Catherine Oxner
4d ago

I always say when you eat out, you never know what you are eating. Cleanliness is not always the option, 🤑 money is

Reply
7
Nira Barricklow
4d ago

And do you truly believe that these restaurants will try to stop these violations in the future? Only if they get caught again.

Reply
3
Amanda Madison
4d ago

Health inspection reports are easily found on the KCMO Health Department website. I used to eat at Chelly's Cafe when it first took over the previous Mexican restaurant. They clearly don't understand proper food handling guidelines. They have been shut down several times for critical violations. The first time I remember they were forced to close was due to storing raw chicken in the ice bin they used for drinks. 🤢🤮 I don't even know why the health department even lets them remain open. How many times must you get shut down before they'll permanently lock the doors?

Reply
2
