In summertime, the living is easy. But that’s no excuse for ignoring dangers

By Jan Nelson
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago
Jan Nelson

Lee’s Summit residents are heading outdoors. The parks, swimming pools, sidewalks and trails are all busy with runners, bicyclists, skateboarders and swimmers. Families and friends are getting outside for exercise and fun. With the increase of outdoor play, it’s time to remember public safety rules.

We all need to use the rules and regulations set up for safety. Parents should have conversations with children of all ages to emphasize the importance of safety. Below are tips and reminders from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to keep safe driving, walking, biking or running as we are out enjoying the summer weather.

Drivers are required to yield to bikes and pedestrians. If you’re in a car, always keep an eye out for walkers, bikers and runners.

Traffic speed has a major impact on the safety of people walking and biking. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the most effective way to make streets safer is to slow down the speed of your vehicle. The association notes that the likelihood of a pedestrian dying from a collision with a motor vehicle increases from 8% at 31 mph to 50% at 47 mph. Neighborhood streets’ traffic limits are designed to protect residents and need to be followed.

Bicyclists and pedestrians should follow the traffic signs and signals. Bicyclists must use hand signals so drivers know what they are doing. Signal all stops, turns and obstacles with your hands and use your voice when riding with others. More bicycle safety tips are available at www.nhtsa.gov. Hand signals help you communicate with highly distracted drivers and keep communication with those riding with you.

Pedestrians and cyclists should cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, where drivers expect them. Be sure the driver is aware of you by making eye contact. Pedestrians, bikers and drivers should do everything they can to ensure they know what course of action each is taking at the intersection.

Be visible at all times by wearing bright clothing and wear reflective materials at night. Use a light at night as well.

Be aware of cars entering or exiting driveways, or backing up in parking lots.

Everyone needs to keep alert at all times and not be distracted from others around them. Electronic devices are not good for use on roads or trails by drivers, pedestrians or bikers.

As we get outdoors this summer, let’s keep each other safe also from vehicular, bicycle, and pedestrian crashes, injuries and deaths. Enjoy the roads.

Jan Nelson is a Lee’s Summit resident and member of the Livable Streets Advisory Board, a mayor-appointed volunteer board whose goals include working to make our community and our streets more “livable,” safe and accessible for all of our citizens.

The Kansas City Star

Voter registration spiked in Kansas and Missouri after Roe reversal, ahead of primaries

The nonpartisan election guide website Vote.org recorded a huge bump in voter registrations in Kansas and Missouri on Friday, June 24, the day Roe v. Wade was overturned. The website allows people from around the country to register to vote online, explains state and local election rules, provides key voting deadlines and more. The organization describes itself as “the largest nonpartisan voting registration and get-out-the-vote technology platform in America.”
KANSAS STATE
The Kansas City Star

Macho men

Kansas state Rep. Stephen Johnson is a Republican running for state treasurer in Kansas. This week, his campaign put out an ad that featured an explosion in the background, calling him a “taxpayer super ninja.”
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Star

Kansas is the Free State. Cast your vote to defend women’s rights to that freedom

Kansas voters, we have less than one month to retain the moniker we love: Free State. The phrase wasn’t chosen at random. We earned it by abolishing slavery from Kansas Territory and drafting a constitution to be included as the 34th state. Men, women, former slaves, native-born or immigrants, were all granted citizenship with autonomy over their bodies in order to join the Union.
KANSAS STATE
The Kansas City Star

Kansas Republicans took away my political power — so I might as well join them

The Kansas Legislature has taken my voting power away, and I want it back. When I go to the polls for the Aug. 2 primary election, I’ll do so knowing the GOP-controlled Legislature has done everything possible to disempower me and my Democratic-voting neighbors. I live in Lawrence, a community whose mostly left-leaning residents — two-thirds of the county’s presidential votes went to Joe Biden in 2020 — have long vexed Kansas Republicans. So in the latest round of congressional redistricting, they shoved us into the overwhelmingly conservative Big 1st District that has traditionally represented the western part of the state.
KANSAS STATE
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

