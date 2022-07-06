ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Is your neighborhood getting a new playground? See where KC Parks is adding improvements

By Joseph Hernandez
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kcVlS_0gWBt6yg00
Tamara Nelson, 5, plays in the water features at Gillham Park on June 14, 2022, as a heatwave engulfs Kansas City. Luke Johnson ljohnson@kcstar.com

Kansas City Parks and Recreation recently announced that the agency will be spending $6.3 million on park improvements and upgrades at locations across the city. Part of those improvements include a new aquatic center at the Southeast Community Center in Swope Park, which will cost around $3.2 million.

The new aquatic center will have a brand new pool, complete with the following:

  • Zero-depth entry, which is the slope at the beginning of the pool, making it easier for people to walk in
  • Spray features
  • A deep area for lap swimming
  • Swim lessons
  • Lifeguard training
  • New pool equipment

Construction will include roof repairs to the community center and will be done by late 2023.

Where else is receiving upgrades? Check out the list below.

Sprayground construction at Elmwood Avenue and E. 23rd St. starts this summer, and a new playground will be built and opened around the sprayground.

KC Parks is going to replace the playground at 8299 N. Congress Ave.

KC Parks is replacing the walking trails around this Historic Northeast park, and is adding two park shelters and two playgrounds.

Budd Park is located at St. John Avenue and Brighton Avenue, right by Northeast Junior High School.

KC Parks is expanding the parking lot and adding a new soccer field, new trails and a new playground.

This park is at N. Antioch Road and Winn Road.

KC Parks is repairing the building and parking lot, and will upgrade the exercise equipment in the community center at 10401 Hillcrest Rd.

The Waldo playground at 75th St. and Holmes Road will be getting upgraded.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING?

The city will also spend $1 million as a local match announced by Missouri Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver to build a bridge for residents that live on the north side of Brush Creek. The bridge will make it easier to walk to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

“Children in every part of Kansas City deserve to have the very best park facilities, and these projects will improve playgrounds and community centers in every council district citywide,” KC Parks Board President Jack Holland said in a statement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Kansas City Star

‘We don’t just have to live with it’: KC business owner pitches new name for Troost Avenue

Chris Goode grew up near a Kansas City street that honors a slave owner and now owns a business along that street. As a former member of the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Board of Commissioners, Goode pushed for J.C. Nichols’ name to be stripped from the fountain in Mill Creek Park and for the creation of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the city. Now, he’s hoping to change the name of one of the city’s most well-known streets — Troost Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, MO
flatlandkc.org

Ambitious West Bottoms Plan Sparks Gentrification Debate

SomeraRoad’s ambitious proposal to transform a sleepy section of the West Bottoms into a “dynamic” mixed-use district has strong support from City Hall and awakened worries of some longtime denizens. In recent weeks, the zoning change required for the sweeping redevelopment concept by the New York developer...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
The Kansas City Star

Development for 17 new townhouses proposed in this city in Johnson County

Plans are in the works to put another townhouse development in Mission which some officials believe would boost more affordable housing options in Johnson County. The preliminary plans for the project, tentatively called Mission Vale, include 17 two-story townhouse units on the southeast corner of West 58th Terrace and Nall Ave. The plan was presented at the Community Development Committee’s meeting Wednesday, but no action was taken.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

‘My body, my choice’ painted on door of Overland Park church

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- A church in Overland Park, Kan., was vandalized overnight with pro-abortion rights messaging. Police confirm they were called out to the church shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning on a report of vandalism. In photos provided to KCTV5 News, “My Body, My Choice” was...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emanuel Cleaver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elmwood Park#Playgrounds#Parks And Recreation#Swope Park#Urban Construction#Spray#N Congress Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
showmeprogress.com

Pro-choice Demonstration – Kansas City, Missouri – July 9, 2022

In the past ten days there have been a number of pro-choice demonstrations across Missouri in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s gutting of Roe v Wade and bodily autonomy. The demonstrations continue. At 5:00 p.m. today around fifty individuals showed up in Mill Creek Park for a pro-choice...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
8K+
Followers
803
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy