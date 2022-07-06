Is your neighborhood getting a new playground? See where KC Parks is adding improvements

Tamara Nelson, 5, plays in the water features at Gillham Park on June 14, 2022, as a heatwave engulfs Kansas City. Luke Johnson ljohnson@kcstar.com

Kansas City Parks and Recreation recently announced that the agency will be spending $6.3 million on park improvements and upgrades at locations across the city. Part of those improvements include a new aquatic center at the Southeast Community Center in Swope Park, which will cost around $3.2 million.

The new aquatic center will have a brand new pool, complete with the following:

Zero-depth entry, which is the slope at the beginning of the pool, making it easier for people to walk in

Spray features

A deep area for lap swimming

Swim lessons

Lifeguard training

New pool equipment

Construction will include roof repairs to the community center and will be done by late 2023.

Where else is receiving upgrades? Check out the list below.

Sprayground construction at Elmwood Avenue and E. 23rd St. starts this summer, and a new playground will be built and opened around the sprayground.

KC Parks is going to replace the playground at 8299 N. Congress Ave.

KC Parks is replacing the walking trails around this Historic Northeast park, and is adding two park shelters and two playgrounds.

Budd Park is located at St. John Avenue and Brighton Avenue, right by Northeast Junior High School.

KC Parks is expanding the parking lot and adding a new soccer field, new trails and a new playground.

This park is at N. Antioch Road and Winn Road.

KC Parks is repairing the building and parking lot, and will upgrade the exercise equipment in the community center at 10401 Hillcrest Rd.

The Waldo playground at 75th St. and Holmes Road will be getting upgraded.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING?

The city will also spend $1 million as a local match announced by Missouri Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver to build a bridge for residents that live on the north side of Brush Creek. The bridge will make it easier to walk to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

“Children in every part of Kansas City deserve to have the very best park facilities, and these projects will improve playgrounds and community centers in every council district citywide,” KC Parks Board President Jack Holland said in a statement.