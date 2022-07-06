ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

I supposedly have the right to be free from rape? That was never up to me to decide

A recent letter writer claimed abortion isn’t necessary because pregnancy can always be avoided. That’s absolute fiction. Big Stock Photo

No, not free

The author of a July 1 letter states that the overturning of Roe v. Wade is irrelevant to victims of rape or incest because, in her words, “The right to be free from any kind of violence, including rape and incest, is already available to anyone..” (6A) This supposed right did not prevent me from being raped and sexually assaulted numerous times during my life.

I would like to take this opportunity to object to this writer’s words and to The Kansas City Star editor’s decision to print the letter, which somehow became a featured news article on Yahoo News and was read by people around the world.

- Adrienne Floreen, McKinleyville, California

Your own business

I find the Bible has a lot to say about minding your own business. Christian denominations wanting to be authoritarian in matters relating to women’s reproduction and prayers in public schools can Google the question and learn there are many.

In the New Testament, Jesus was particularly critical of those who prayed in public. Check out Matthew 6:1-5.

- Doris A. Duke, Overland Park

Stark contrast

I just returned from a vacation in Honduras. The plane there was filled with Hondurans, almost all masked. Once there, airport and stores all required masks. When I returned on a Delta flight to Atlanta, I was healthy, rested and tanned. Most passengers and crew wore masks, as did I. It was a real shock to disembark in Atlanta to crowds of unmasked Americans. The food court and waiting areas were jammed with unmasked travelers.

My flight to Kansas City was delayed, then canceled. Luckily, after trekking through three terminals, I got a standby seat on another flight. Two days later, I tested positive for COVID-19.

Airlines have received huge bailouts, yet they’re selling tickets for flights they cannot staff and will have to cancel. They put passengers at risk by neither enacting their own mask mandates nor demanding government ones. They then strand passengers for hours or days in crowded airports.

How can a weak government with limited resources, such as Honduras’, keep the public safer than ours? Why does our government, including judges, accede to uninformed and unscientific political pressure from opportunists rather than protect public health?

Forget Russia or terrorists. We Americans are our own worst enemy.

- Judy Ancel, Kansas City, Kansas

Bottom line

Although we have inflation with high gas, food, utility and whatever else prices in a stagnant economy, business has hit a new low: administrative fees on routine invoices.

Last week, I had an oil change and tire rotation done at an Olathe car dealership. When presented with the bill for such routine service, I noticed that for the first time I was charged an administrative fee for the business to add up the parts, labor and tax on the invoice. When I questioned the charge, the customer service agent stated that the business started doing so last January to cover its costs in toting up the bill.

Unbelievable — a customer pays to pay. I will not be returning to that dealer.

- H. Jonathan Pratt, Kansas City

Simple plea

After seeing Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens double down on his ad in which he said he was hunting RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only, which has been panned as dangerous rhetoric, I sent the following email to his campaign.

Thank you for your service as a Navy SEAL. You should be commended for that. Yet, as an independent and former Republican (and Democratic) voter, I must call upon you to be mindful of your words about RINOs. We have far too many extreme folks in our country who are inflamed by such rhetoric, and they are placing themselves and others in danger when they act on their worst instincts.

As a former Republican, I could easily be next in people’s crosshairs. I do not mind people being more conservative or liberal than me on issues. But, what gives me pause are politicians who are not representing our better angels and heighten our divisions rather than bring us together. For example, I disagree with U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger on several policy issues, but I applaud their political courage to call out our former president for his seditious actions in the face of known vitriol and violence threats.

Please consider my plea. Many thanks for your consideration.

- Keith Wilson, Charlotte, North Carolina

