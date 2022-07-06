ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Have real estate on your couch to spare? This sweet dog will happily take it over

By Teryn Jones and
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ie358_0gWBt3KV00
Emma Sam Set Special to The Star

Emma Roe

Breed: German shepherd mix

Age: 2 years, 1 month

Adopt Emma and you’re sure to get a super sweet gal who’s dog friendly, house trained, kennel trained, and a very good listener and snuggler. The only real drawback is going to be losing a lot of real estate on the furniture. This girl is an absolute gem.

Chubs

Breed: Hampster

Age: 1

Breed: Hamster

Get a load of this cherub-cheeked wonder. Chubs is a cute little hamster living in foster. Wayside Waifs sent him to his foster home because he was very scared and unsure of shelter life, but he’s happy now. He loves toys, and he enjoys having the space to run around when he gets the chance. He doesn’t love being picked up a lot. He will let you know how he feels, so he should go to a home without kids because of this. While he enjoys his foster mom, he’s ready to find that special family to call his own. Could that be you? Call us today and ask for the cute chubby hamster.

Chubs is currently living in a foster home. If you’d like to schedule a time to meet him, please contact Wayside’s Adoption Center at 816-986-4426.

To learn more about Emma Roe or to view all of our available pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#German
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever’s Demand for Owner’s Blanket Is Too Adorable to Resist

One of the first life lessons we were taught as a kid is that sharing is caring. But sometimes, that’s a lot easier said than done, especially when someone was playing with your favorite toy or hogging your blankie. Eventually, we learn to share and everything works out in the end. But dogs, on the other hand, might not know this life lesson.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
thehappypuppysite.com

Is the Deer Head Chihuahua a Purebred Dog?

The deer head Chihuahua is one of two types of the breed. They are both affectionate, loyal and as any Chi owner will confirm, packed with personality. Both Chihuahua types can be purebred or pedigree dogs. Deer head Chihuahuas have a head shape similar to a deer or hound. They are often bigger than their apple head cousins and have longer legs and larger ears. Some people call them reindeer Chihuahuas! Today we’ll take a look at the pros and cons of bringing home a deer head Chihuahua vs an apple head Chihuahua. We’ll compare the two types in terms of appearance, health and personality. Sharing tips to help you to pick the right dog for your family, home and lifestyle.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Baby Ducks Follow Golden Retriever Puppy Everywhere in Adorable Video

If you’re a younger sibling, you’ve probably done this a time or two growing up. You have an older brother or sister that you looked up to so much. You wanted to be with them 24/7, so you’d follow them around the house, copying their every move. It probably annoyed your siblings, but you didn’t care. You wanted to be just like them. If this is all ringing a bell to you, then boy, do we have a clip for you!
ANIMALS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - June 23, 2022

Mutt Mutt - When you get home from work, Mutt Mutt will be there ready to greet you with a big ol' smile! Even though he's a senior pup he is full of life and spunk. Sadly, he found himself in need of a new home when his previous owner passed away. He has lived most of his life as a very loved "porch dog" and enjoys the outside more than the inside. He's not opposed to the indoors, just prefers being outside! Mutt Mutt loves going for walks which is good thing too, because he could shed a couple pounds to help his joints and back stay strong. Good with dogs. No cats. Mutt Mutt's adoption fee has been sponsored!
CHEYENNE, WY
The Kansas City Star

Driver says his sneeze led to death of 15-year-old cyclist, Minnesota officials say

A driver who Minnesota authorities say struck and killed a 15-year-old cyclist told deputies he lost control because of a sneeze. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive cyclist at about 7:15 p.m. Friday, July 1. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the teen cyclist had already died, the office said in a news release.
ACCIDENTS
The Kansas City Star

Kansas Republicans took away my political power — so I might as well join them

The Kansas Legislature has taken my voting power away, and I want it back. When I go to the polls for the Aug. 2 primary election, I’ll do so knowing the GOP-controlled Legislature has done everything possible to disempower me and my Democratic-voting neighbors. I live in Lawrence, a community whose mostly left-leaning residents — two-thirds of the county’s presidential votes went to Joe Biden in 2020 — have long vexed Kansas Republicans. So in the latest round of congressional redistricting, they shoved us into the overwhelmingly conservative Big 1st District that has traditionally represented the western part of the state.
KANSAS STATE
One Green Planet

Marvel the Pony Rescued from Slaughter Now Enjoys His Soft Comfy Bed

Marvel was saved with 64 other mini horses from being sent to slaughter in Oklahoma. Thanks to Little Hooves Rescue, all the horses found new homes. Marvel was one of the last ones left, and The Gentle Barn was so grateful to take him home and give him the life he deserves. The other horses and donkeys at the sanctuary were so excited when he first arrived and rushed over to greet their new friend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
8K+
Followers
803
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy