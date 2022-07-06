Have real estate on your couch to spare? This sweet dog will happily take it over

Emma Sam Set Special to The Star

Emma Roe

Breed: German shepherd mix

Age: 2 years, 1 month

Adopt Emma and you’re sure to get a super sweet gal who’s dog friendly, house trained, kennel trained, and a very good listener and snuggler. The only real drawback is going to be losing a lot of real estate on the furniture. This girl is an absolute gem.

Chubs

Age: 1

Breed: Hamster

Get a load of this cherub-cheeked wonder. Chubs is a cute little hamster living in foster. Wayside Waifs sent him to his foster home because he was very scared and unsure of shelter life, but he’s happy now. He loves toys, and he enjoys having the space to run around when he gets the chance. He doesn’t love being picked up a lot. He will let you know how he feels, so he should go to a home without kids because of this. While he enjoys his foster mom, he’s ready to find that special family to call his own. Could that be you? Call us today and ask for the cute chubby hamster.

Chubs is currently living in a foster home. If you’d like to schedule a time to meet him, please contact Wayside’s Adoption Center at 816-986-4426.

To learn more about Emma Roe or to view all of our available pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt