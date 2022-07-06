NASA lost contact with a satellite on its way to the moon and is scrambling to reconnect to it

The U.S. military’s drone spaceplane is just days away from breaking another flight duration record and no one knows what its purpose is. The X-37B’s latest mission began on May 17, 2020, Boeing said at the time of its launch, without disclosing the purpose of its mission. Now the spacecraft has marked 775 days in orbit as of Friday and is just days away from breaking the 780-day in-orbit endurance record set on its previous mission in 2019.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 9 DAYS AGO