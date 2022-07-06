ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

We must lance the boil, says Blackford in plea for Johnson to quit

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30rL86_0gWBsPSD00

Boris Johnson needs to “realise this is over” and quit as Prime Minister, the SNP’s leader at Westminster has said.

With the Conservative leader struggling to cling to power in Downing Street following a dramatic series of resignations, Ian Blackford said Mr Johnson has lost the trust of both voters and his party and should step aside to allow Westminster to focus on the “immense challenges” facing the country.

However he appeared to rule out using any snap general election as a “de-facto referendum” on Scottish independence, saying this would go against the plan outlined by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The “sequence of that” involves going to the Supreme Court first, Mr Blackford said, with judges having been asked to rule whether the Scottish Government can organise its own consultative ballot without UK consent.

We need to make sure we are dealing with the fundamentals and we can only do that when we lance the boil that is there, when this Prime Minister is gone from office

If Supreme Court judges rule against the Scottish Government, Mr Blackford said “we will look at our tactics for an independence referendum using a general election”.

Mr Blackford was speaking after Will Quince resigned as Mr Johnson’s children and families minister on Wednesday, and Laura Trott quit as a ministerial aide. She said trust in politics “has been lost”.

Their resignations followed a string of departures from Mr Johnson’s Government on Tuesday evening, led by chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid.

In the wake of Mr Blackford’s comments, justice minister Victoria Atkins, Treasury minister John Glen and schools minister Robin Walker also resigned, while Tory MPs publicly revoked their support for the Prime Minister.

Mr Blackford told Sky News the number of resignations has reached “crisis” point.

He said: “One man now needs to accept he is the problem, that he has lost the trust of the people of these islands, that he has lost the trust of the House of Commons and indeed a vast number of his MPs.

“He now needs to realise he needs to go.

“We’ve got Prime Minister’s Questions today and there’s lots of things we could be talking about, we need to be talking about the cost-of-living crisis, the war in Ukraine, but we won’t be because we will be speaking about Boris Johnson.

“He’s now a block on us in the House of Commons doing the job we need to do, and for the good of everybody Boris Johnson has to go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13A1R4_0gWBsPSD00
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford escribed the PM as ‘a man who has no integrity’. (Steve Parsons/PA)

“He simply shouldn’t be here. We stumble on from crisis to crisis. There has to be an end to this.

“We need to be able to go on and tackle the immense challenges we have.”

Mr Blackford described the Prime Minister as “a man who has no integrity, a man who has no shame”.

He added: “For the sake of everyone and for his own dignity and self-respect, he needs to realise this is over.

“We’re going to go into the winter very soon, the cost-of-living crisis is very much with us, we need to make sure we are dealing with inflation.

“We need to make sure we are dealing with the fundamentals and we can only do that when we lance the boil that is there, when this Prime Minister is gone from office.”

Meanwhile, Scotland’s Finance Secretary told the PA news agency that “while the UK Government is consumed with resignations and deceit”, the new Treasury team should focus on helping people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

When asked if a shift in Prime Minister could damage the ability of the UK to respond to the cost-of-living crisis, the Finance Secretary added: “At a time of crisis, the public needs to have confidence in their political leaders that they understand what truth is, they understand what integrity is and they understand that matters more than anything else at a time of crisis.

“Right now I would argue that the public, and I certainly, do not have confidence that at the very top of the UK Government there is any concept or any understanding of those vital concepts.”

The comments came as a former Scotland Office minister told BBC Radio Scotland that more resignations from the Government could make Mr Johnson’s position “untenable”.

When asked if Britons are now witnessing the beginning of the end of the Prime Minister’s time in office, Lord Duncan told the Good Morning Scotland programme: “Yes, I think we are now.

“How quickly it unravels will depend on factors out-with the Prime Minister’s control, but yes we are.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross also made clear he has no confidence in Mr Johnson.

A party spokesman said: “Douglas made his position clear in the vote of no confidence against Boris Johnson. That remains his position.”

Lord Duncan said if the Tories can install a new leader in Number 10, the party could still do “good things”.

He said: “At the moment much of the concern is about an individual. If a new individual can come in, shake that up, with such a significant majority good things can still be done by this party in government.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Liz Truss enters Tory leadership race amid rows over ‘fantasy tax cuts’

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has formally launched her campaign to replace Boris Johnson, as rivals squabbled over promises of “fantasy tax cuts”. The minister pledged to begin cutting taxes “from day one” while billing herself as an experienced candidate to set herself aside from opponents with less Cabinet experience.
ELECTIONS
newschain

Uber secretly lobbied ministers to influence London’s transport policy – report

Uber secretly lobbied ministers to influence London’s transport policy, it has been reported. Leaked documents show lobbyists for the ride-sharing app company met then-chancellor George Osborne and other ministers, according to the BBC. The “undeclared” meetings took place after Boris Johnson, as Mayor of London, had promised to launch...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Thatcher to Johnson: Prime ministerial resignations over the years

Since Margaret Thatcher’s departure in 1990, every British prime minister since has met the same ending; a final goodbye on the lectern, and another resignation noted down in the annals of British history.Boris Johnson most recently resigned as prime minister after mass ministerial resignations following the Chris Pincher scandal.A look back at his predecessors sees Johnson fall into a line of former leaders who terminated their time in office for various reasons; low opinion polls, leadership challenges, the European Union (thrice over), and sleaze - to name but a few.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Robin Walker
Person
Victoria Atkins
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Ian Blackford
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Nadhim Zahawi sparks backlash after appearing to propose 20% cuts to department budgets to fund tax slashing measures

Tory leadership contender Nadhim Zahawi has sparked a backlash after appearing to suggest he would force government departments to cut runnings costs by 20 per cent in order to fund tax slashing measures.The newly appointed chancellor, who launched his leadership bid over the weekend, later clarified, however, that he was backing an existing policy unveiled by Boris Johnson to cut the size of the civil service by a fifth.Just days into his new role, Mr Zahawi floated reversing his predecessor’s Rishi Sunak’s planned hike in corporation tax, which would raise billions, and reducing income tax if he wins the...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
newschain

Oprah Winfrey’s father Vernon dies aged 89

US TV star Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89. The presenter confirmed the news in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. “Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honour of witnessing the man responsible...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Radio Scotland#Uk#Snp#Conservative#Scottish#The Supreme Court#The Scottish Government
newschain

Russia-born Elena Rybakina keeps calm amid Wimbledon storm to lift title

Russia-born Elena Rybakina became Kazakhstan’s maiden grand slam champion after defeating Ons Jabeur to claim the Wimbledon title. In the first women’s singles final at the All England Club between two new slam finalists for 60 years, the 23-year-old came from a set down to claim a 3-6 6-2 6-2 victory.
TENNIS
newschain

Family day at Wimbledon final as Djokovic and Cambridges’ children among crowd

The men’s singles final became a family affair as Prince George watched his first ever Wimbledon match and Novak Djokovic’s daughter waved at her dad as he celebrated winning the championship. The Serbian player won his seventh Wimbledon title after beating Australian Nick Kyrgios in a dramatic final...
TENNIS
newschain

Government still plans to send migrants to Rwanda despite Johnson resignation

The Government will press on with plans to send migrants to Rwanda despite Boris Johnson announcing he will leave office. Downing Street confirmed the Home Office agreement with the east African nation remained and suggested attempts to once again get the first deportation flight off the ground could be made before a legal challenge against the policy is due to be heard on July 19.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
newschain

Liz Truss declares leadership bid with pledge to reverse national insurance hike

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has pledged to reverse the controversial national insurance hike if made Tory leader, as she insisted she can be “trusted to deliver”. The senior Cabinet minister, who is widely expected to be a front-runner in the already crowded race, promised to “start cutting taxes from day one” to help with the cost of living.
POLITICS
newschain

Artorius to stay in Europe and target the Prix Maurice De Gheest

Australian sprinter Artorius will remain in Europe for a crack at another Group One having run with great credit in the July Cup. Sam and Anthony Freedman’s speedball backed up his excellent run when third in the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot by filling the same spot behind Alcohol Free in Saturday’s July Cup at Newmarket.
ANIMALS
newschain

Runners and riders – the full list of Tories fighting to replace Johnson as PM

The Tory leadership race gained momentum over the weekend, with opening gambits coming thick and fast from candidates across almost every wing of the party. Rishi Sunak, who wasted no time on Friday in publicly stating an intention to stand, remains an early favourite. But a host of hopefuls, including...
WORLD
newschain

Ministers ‘spoiling for fight’ with agency workers plan, TUC claims

Unions have accused the Government of “spoiling for a fight” by pressing ahead with controversial moves to allow agency workers to replace strikers. The TUC called on MPs to reject “pernicious anti-union measures” which it believes threatens public safety. Ahead of debates and votes on planned...
POLITICS
newschain

Ukrainian official warns of ‘catastrophe’ in captured city

A Ukrainian regional official has warned of deteriorating living conditions in a city captured by Russian forces two weeks ago, saying Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system while the bodies of the dead decompose in hot apartment buildings. Governor Serhiy Haidai said the Russians are unleashing...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy