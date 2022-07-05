ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Take Flight: Amazing Attractions for Your Plane-Crazy Kid

By Jennifer O'Brien
tinybeans.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one thing parents can count on, is that kids usually love one of these: dinosaurs, trains or planes. And if you find yourself with an airplane fanatic at home—you know, a mini Maverick who feels the need for speed? Roger that—we’ve rounded up the best spots in SoCal to...

tinybeans.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Swastika Carved on Door of Lincoln Heights Restaurant

A Israeli man who owns a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant in Lincoln Heights is receiving messages of support after someone carved a symbol of hate on a gate at his business last month. Tal Zaiet said that on June 25 his surveillance camera captured someone walking outside Mazal restaurant in the neighborhood...
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

8 of the Best Breakfast Restaurants by the Coast in LA

Chow Down on Everything From Eggs Benny to Lemon Ricotta Pancakes!. What could be better than pancakes, breakfast burritos and coffee by the beach? Coastal Los Angeles is home to a wide array of breakfast spots, ranging from fancy hotel restaurants to hole-in-the-wall joints. Whether you’re craving a classic French omelet or nostalgic waffles and whipped cream, breakfast in LA promises great food and strong coffee—often with scenic views to boot. That being said, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite places to fill our bellies at breakfast when dining near the Westside and beyond. Best Breakfast Coastal LA.
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Weekend: Sixth Street Viaduct Opening Fest

Welcome Back, Sixth Street Viaduct: Time can be like a bridge, when you think about it, and the time bridge we just crossed between the former "seismically-deficient" Sixth Street Viaduct and the brand-new one, which debuts with a two-day community celebration on July 9 and 10? It took over six years, and a lot of design, planning, creativity, and hard work to make happen. Now the stylish new DTLA span is in place and fans attached to the former viaduct (many Angelenos adored it) are invited to visit. July 9 is ticketed and sold out, do note, while July 10 is open to all. By the by, the viaduct replacement is "the largest bridge project in the history of Los Angeles."
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
City
Torrance, CA
Saurabh

These are the best apartments available for rent under $800 in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations to live in the United States despite the recent fall in population. It offers one of the most diverse living environments, and the city is so engaging that you will never run out of things to do. It boasts breathtaking landscapes, beautiful sand beaches, gorgeous mountains, and an amazing food scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Tail O' the Pup's Reopening News Is Frankly Exciting

Whining over when wieners will appear, the sort of condiment-topped franks that spend a good amount of time soaking up a grill's heat and plenty of smoky flavor?. Whine over wieners, we will most definitely not do, especially when we know that a beloved bastion of bun-a-tude, a place we mustard, er, must give props to, will soon reemerge on the Southern California food stand scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Experimental Aircraft#Military Aircraft#Air Combat#Flight Instructor#Asian#Sat
thesfnews.com

Visit The Top Shopping Malls In Orange County

UNITED STATES—When you visit Orange County in California, you will certainly not be short of things to do and places to go. This is an area that offers a tremendous amount of excitement for both kids and adults, and as an adult, you will find plenty to keep you busy. From the thrills of Disneyland in Anaheim to sports venues and live music, there is always something to do in this area.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Mexican Food In Costa Mesa | 6 Must-Try Mexican Restaurants In Costa Mesa CA

Costa Mesa is a city in Orange County, California. It is part of the Los Angeles metropolitan area and is known for its pleasant climate, low crime rate, and its extensive collection of outdoor murals. The city was one of the safest cities in America in 2012 and 2013. It is home to the two tallest skyscrapers in Orange County. Downtown Costa Mesa boasts more than 80 stores and restaurants rooted in the mid-century aesthetic, while the south end of town bustles with luxury apartments, restaurants, and boutiques. Wait till you read about the Mexican food in Costa Mesa.
COSTA MESA, CA
foxla.com

Dramatic video captures massive boat fire in Dana Point

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters shared a dramatic video of a boat completely engulfed in flames in Orange County. The Orange County Fire Authority said the massive fire happened in the Dana Point Harbor. OCFA said the crews have initial knockdown of the fire. Firefighters thanked the witnesses at the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airplane
nomadlawyer.org

San Dimas: Best 7 Places to visit in San Dimas, CA

“Everybody who visits San Dimas is captivated by the city. You'll find many unique and one-of-a kind things to do while you are there, all along old Route 66. The Pacific Railroad Museum is a museum that resembles an actual railroad station and will delight those who love trains and railroad history."
SAN DIMAS, CA
Robb Report

At LA’s Hottest Supper Club, A-List Musicians Perform While You Eat Caviar and Pasta

Click here to read the full article. On many nights, the hottest ticket in Los Angeles is a restaurant reservation. Verse, the Toluca Lake destination that 10-time Grammy-winning mixing engineer Manny Marroquin operates next to his storied Larrabee Studios, has some of LA’s most creative and delicious food. The restaurant is also an intimate music venue where Robin Thicke just finished a five-week Thursday-night residency that included a surprise duet with Lil Wayne on June 9. “The first thing I loved about Verse was the vibe, the look and the acoustics,” Thicke says. “We wanted to record a live album. And knowing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Uno the mountain lion spotted in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - New video shows a recent sighting of Uno the mountain lion in Orange County. The video shared on Instagram by Orange County Outdoors shows Uno drinking from one of the water troughs put out for wildlife when there is a drought. "She disappeared from our cameras...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Operation North Star nabs 192 fugitives in Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES - Federal authorities announced 192 fugitives, gang members, sex offenders, and violent criminals were arrested in the greater Los Angeles area during a 30-day nationwide initiative called Operation North Star. The 192 arrests were among the 1,500 arrests of fugitives wanted for the "most serious, violent, and harmful"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
sanclementetimes.com

Summer of Golf: SC Municipal is Hottest Local Spot

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
point2homes.com

1237 Graynold Ave, Glendale, Los Angeles County, CA, 91202

Tucked away on a tree-lined street in the Glenwood neighborhood, sits a traditional home with clean lines and abundant natural light. This picturesque two-bedroom, one-bathroom home embodies the perfect blend of modern and traditional style. Stroll down the meandering walkway and up to the stone entry that invites you into this charming home. Open the door and you are bathed in light thanks to the many beautiful original windows including a large bay window with a view of the outdoor foliage. The fine craftsmanship of the 1930s can be seen in the shining hardwood floors and the classic brick fireplace with mantle. A sizable dining room sits adjacent to the living room and would function equally well as a family room. A door provides direct access outside, making the flow for entertaining ideal. The kitchen is grounded by stunning wide plank wood floors and offers plenty of storage. The breakfast area in the kitchen is the perfect spot for your morning coffee or to get a little work done at your kitchen desk. Travel down the hall past the built-in wall niche to the 2 well-sized bedrooms in this 1,269 SF home. Original tiles adorn the large, cheery bathroom with a separate tub and shower. You will want to take advantage of our beautiful year-round weather when you step into this huge backyard. Invite the whole gang for a BBQ, start that vegetable garden or let kids have a field day, every day. The 6,490 SF lot offers endless possibilities. Newly painted inside and out, a 2- car detached garage, and walking distance to Kenneth Village, what's not to love about this home.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

Long Beach Opens New Water Playground

About a week ago, the City of Long Beach opened its newest beach attraction, an inflatable aquatic playground known as the “Wibit.” This inflatable water park is free and open to the public, and is configured in a figure-eight shape to connect multiple floating play structures that include features such as a springboard, bouncer, monkey bars and other elements to encourage water play.
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy