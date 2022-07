Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt has expressed support for Web3 and cryptocurrencies but believes the sectors need more polishing to deliver bleeding-edge performance. Speaking to CNBC Tuesday, the former executive weighed in on the ongoing crypto crash that has seen the global crypto market shed over half of its market capitalization in just under eight months. To him, the wild volatility that is associated with cryptocurrencies was an indication that the general crypto sector and web3 had a long way to go.

