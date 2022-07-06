ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Apartments, townhomes and potentially a senior living complex planned for south Charlotte

By Gordon Rago
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

A Charlotte real estate investment company wants to build apartments, townhomes and potentially an active adult retirement community as part of a big rental complex in south Charlotte.

RK Investors is seeking to rezone 53 acres between Elm Lane and Rea Road — just north of Interstate 485. Plans call for up to 1,100 units.

Amenities would include a pool, clubhouse, dog park and a lake, according to a rezoning petition filed with the city last week. The rezoning petition calls for proposed uses including a nursing home, homes for the aged and an active adult retirement community. A project cost was not listed.

It’s too early to say what exactly the project will include, RK Investors principal Russell Ranson told The Charlotte Observer Wednesday. It may include the retirement component but it could also be a mix of residential units or not include any senior living.

The company is still several months away from getting the project before the City Council for a vote. Ranson wants to work with neighbors, the city and county.

Ranson pointed to a need for more continuing care and more active adult communities as people age. He also looks at Charlotte’s growth in booming South End and how many young people are flocking there.

He sees this project responding to a need for more housing in general.

“We have a need for young 20 somethings all the way up to octogenarians,” Ranson said. “We’re trying to be very thoughtful in what’s the best utilization for this special piece of land.”

What the plans call for

A 12-foot multi-use trail would be built around the property, according to the site plans. It would connect with the nearby Four Mile Creek Greenway.

The plans describe a community with 1,000 units on one portion of the property with another portion developed with 100 single-family attached units.

There would be an affordable housing component of the project, site plans show.

At least 10% of the multifamily units would have rents that are income restricted to households earning 80% or less of the area median income.

