WEST LAWN >> Boyertown advanced to the final day of the Berks County Legion League playoffs with an 11-1 win over Reading Saturday afternoon at Owls Field at Ted Palka Park. The Bears (20-6-1), who lost the winners bracket final on Friday night, scored four in the first and three in the second and wrapped up the win via the 10-run rule with three in the bottom of the fifth.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO