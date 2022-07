The Reading Public Museum is pleased to announce its selection as a James Webb Space Telescope community events partner. The public is invited to grab the most stellar seat in in town as the Reading Public Museum, in partnership with NASA, will be streaming the first images sent back to Earth from the James Webb Space Telescope LIVE at the Neag Planetarium. This free public event will be held on July 12th at 10:30a.m. at the Neag Planetarium. Advanced registration is required by emailing [email protected]

READING, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO