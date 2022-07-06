ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

One year after $40 million Juul settlement, how much has North Carolina spent?

By Nadia Bey
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=362hdo_0gWBpwUh00

It’s been one year since Juul Labs, Inc. settled with the state of North Carolina, and the state has yet to spend most of the money it’s gotten.

Last year’s settlement resolved a lawsuit by the state and required Juul to pay $40 million between 2021 and 2026 as well as change its advertising and sales practices to make its products less enticing to youth. Juul was the most popular e-cigarette brand used by North Carolinians under the age of 21 in 2021.

The state received money last year and is “expecting more soon,” Dan Way, communications manager for the state treasurer, said in an email.

When did state government receive settlement money?

By now, Juul should have paid a little over half of the $40 million. The settlement required Juul to pay $13 million by July 28, 2021, and another $8 million by last week. The money goes into the Youth Electronic Nicotine Dependence Abatement Fund, a fund within the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to address underage vaping.

The first installment was included in last year’s state budget , with $2 million being transferred to the Department of Justice for legal fees.

The other $11 million stayed with the N.C. DHHS Division of Public Health. That money is dedicated toward media campaigns, education, data collection and research.

The money was released to the division in January. It used about $10,000 on administrative services by last Tuesday, according to budget documents shared with The Charlotte Observer. The 2022-2023 budget approved by the NC General Assembly doesn’t allocate any additional money to the fund.

Public health officials working on two contracts

The Division of Public Health’s tobacco prevention branch is working on two contracts to provide statewide services for youth and young adults “in the coming weeks,” said DHHS spokesperson Kelly Haight Connor. She didn’t specify who the contracts were between or what they would entail.

“NCDHHS is really excited about this opportunity to invest resources in evidence-based cessation programs to especially address the epidemic of e-cigarette use among youth and young adults,” Connor said.

In 2019, a greater percentage of middle and high school students in North Carolina used e-cigarettes than cigarettes, according to the state Youth Tobacco Survey . The same survey said the vast majority of youth that used tobacco products had tried to quit in the past year.

The Office of the Surgeon General says vaping can introduce harmful chemicals into the lungs and negatively affect brain development. The office also notes that non-smokers who vape may be more likely to start using other tobacco products. More than half of North Carolinians under 18 who use tobacco already use two or more products, and 70% of e-cigarette users showed signs of nicotine dependence.

NCDHHS is also planning to allow communities to apply for funds to implement services and engage youth at the local level, Connor said.

The department is still in the early planning stages and will have more information later in the year, Connor said.

Information on the programs’ effectiveness is expected to be ready in 2023.

Juul document depository

The settlement also decreed that a public university would hold all documents Juul shared with the state for its investigation. July 1 was the earliest the depository could become public.

The depository is not ready for public release, said Nazneen Ahmed, press secretary for the NC Department of Justice. Juul is allowed to redact certain information in the documents or request documents not be publicized, and the state must meet with company representatives to discuss those changes.

“We’re working through some technical issues and discussions with Juul to make sure the public has access to everything they’re entitled to,” Ahmed said.

The News & Observer previously reported Juul was accused of deleting evidence and providing irrelevant documents during the state’s lawsuit against them. The company denied the accusations.

Have prevention efforts worked?

Juul was required to implement automated sales controls as a result of the settlement. Those controls, which went into effect March 1 , included verifying customer ages and blocking certain transactions. Juul also had to implement compliance checks in addition to inspections the Food and Drug Administration already requires.

FDA compliance data through May 31 shows 23 North Carolina stores received sanctions for selling Juul products to minors after the sales controls were implemented. In total, 79 stores were caught selling Juul to minors by FDA inspectors after the settlement went into effect.

In comparison, 91 stores were caught selling Juul to minors in 2019 and five were caught in 2020. The age to purchase tobacco was raised from 18 to 21 at the end of 2019, and Juul discontinued certain flavored products between 2018 and 2020, pointing to youth use as the reason.

A state survey found over half of minors that used e-cigarettes got them in retail settings.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Daily Mail

Bill Gates wins legal approval to buy huge swath of North Dakota farmland worth $13.5M after outcry from residents who say they are being exploited by the ultra-rich

Bill Gates has secured legal approval for the controversial purchase of thousands of acres of prime North Dakota farmland, after the deal drew fury from the state's residents. The state's Republican Attorney General Drew Wrigley had inquired into the land sale, and on Wednesday issued a letter saying the transaction complied with an archaic anti-corporate farming law.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Products#Juul Labs Inc#North Carolinians#The Department Of Justice
Daily Mail

Trust 'linked to Bill Gates' is asked by North Dakota AG to explain how it got 2,000 acres of land worth $13.5M near Canadian border when state law puts limits on who can own ranches

A trust allegedly tied to Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has been asked to justify a recent purchase of farmland in North Dakota that has made residents 'livid.'. Red River Trust reportedly acquired six parcels of land near the borders of Minnesota and Canada in November that officials say may violate state corporate farming laws.
ECONOMY
The Independent

More than 300 Virginia government workers have quit since governor announced changes to remote working

More than 300 state employees have resigned since Virginia Gov Glenn Youngkin announced a new policy in early May that required workers to return to in-person work by 5 July. In the springtime, as an increasing number of blue and red states across the country began easing mask mandates and pandemic restrictions, the Republican governor sought to end the telework policy that had been in place for most Virginia state employees since 2020.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
FDA
CNET

Where is Pot Legal? Marijuana Laws in Every State

Legalizing marijuana is good for the economy. That's the takeaway from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration's report in May that showed the state has taken in $294 million in cannabis tax revenue in the first quarter of 2022. Since recreational use was legalized in 2018, California has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

The Huge Price Smithfield Foods Is Paying To Settle A Lawsuit

According to Vox, the price of groceries has inflated 11% since April 2021, with meat and animal-based products suffering the largest hit. This leaves shoppers, even Walmart customers, battling inflation all throughout America. Chicken has a reported inflation of 16.4%, beef and veal at 14.3%, and pork at 13.7%. Eggs have seen the highest price increase in the past year, rising 22.6%. Some companies, including Tyson Foods, have come forward to explain why prices are continuing to jump, citing reasons such as fuel and labor costs.
BUSINESS
Charlotte Observer

10-year-old girl tubing on Tennessee River dies after being hit by boat, officials say

A 10-year-old tubing on the Tennessee River died after part of a boat hit her over the Fourth of July weekend, officials said. The girl reportedly was “on a tube being pulled by a pontoon boat” when the boat’s motor struck both her and the tube. It happened in Decatur County, roughly 100 miles southwest of Nashville, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
GreenMatters

These Human Composting Facilities Are Open for Business — to Deceased People Nationwide

Human composting, an eco-friendly alternative to traditional burial, has already been made legal in Colorado, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington. Plus, states including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and New York have introduced legislation to legalize the process. So as the carbon neutral burial process grows in legality across the nation, more and more human composting facilities and funeral homes are springing up.
ENVIRONMENT
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
7K+
Followers
479
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy