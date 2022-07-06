ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Jayland Walker's dead body was still handcuffed when it was handed over for autopsy, report says

By Sinéad Baker
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DsIs6_0gWBpBRu00
Demonstrators protest against the Akron police shooting death of Black man Jayland Walker in Akron, Ohio, U.S. July 3, 2022. Gaelen Morse/REUTERS
  • The body of Black man shot dead by police was handcuffed when it arrived for autopsy, CNN reported.
  • Walker was shot at least 60 times as he ran from police during a traffic stop.
  • A layer for Jayland Walker's family told the AP police handcuffed him before first aid.

The body of Jayland Walker, a Black man shot dead by police in Akron, Ohio, was still in handcuffs when it arrived at the coroner's office, CNN reported.

CNN reviewed a medical examiner's report, which is said included photos of Walker's body in handcuffs, including when at the coroner's office.

He was handcuffed behind his back, CNN reported.

A lawyer for Walker's family also told the Associated Press this week that police handcuffed Walker before they tried to give him first aid.

Police said they pulled over Walker at a traffic stop on June 27, and there was then a car chase as he tried to escape.

Police said they believed Walker fired a gun in his car during the chase, though it later turned out that he was unarmed.

Walker got out of the car and ran at one point, and police said they tried to use a taser on him but were not able to.

Officers then fired dozens of shots at him, at hitting him at least 60 times.

Photos in the medical examiner's report showed Walker had the wounds all over his body, from his "ankle to his cheek on both sides of his body," CNN reported.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating the killing. CNN reported that Walker's body was brought to the coroner as part of that investigation.

Walker's death resulted in protests in Akron and other cities around the US.

Comments / 0

 

