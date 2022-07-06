Beaverton celebrates Independence Day

Beaverton

The City of Beaverton was a wonderful place to be over the beautiful holiday weekend, and plenty of people took notice. Each event held over the weekend had an astounding turnout, which showed that this community is proud to celebrate America together and enjoy some summertime fun.

Starting on Saturday, the city held their ninth annual Firecracker 5k Fun Run, in which, 165 runners took part in. Medals were awarded to those who finished in the top three of their age group as well as to the overall best time for male and female.

The overall best male runner was awarded to Caleb Palmreuter, who is 16 years old and had a time of 17 minutes and 20 seconds. Haile Schiffeneder was awarded overall best female runner at 15 years old, with a time of 20 minutes and eight seconds. The following is a list of the top male and female runners from each age group beginning with gender group, name, age and then time.

n Age 1-10: Female, Lily Schiffeneder, 10, 23:45; Male, Garreson Dull, 8, 26:13.

n Age 11-14: Male, Andrew Partenio, 14, 19:44; Female, Abigail Robinson, 14, 21:49.

n Age 15-19: Male, Waid Dunlop, 19, 17:59; Female, Katie Watkins, 16, 20:20.

n Age 20-29: Male, Bill G. Schutte, 26, 18:03; Female, Ericka Lathrop, 24, 23:15.

n Age 30-39: Male, Timothy Muxlow, 38, 19:14; Female, Kim Kaleto, 33, 21:33.

n Age 40-49: Male, Casey Wohlschlegel, 41, 21:24; Female, Carrie Noren, 43, 24:09.

n Age 50-59: Female, Monica Deardorff, 53, 27:01; Male, Jeff Brown, 53, 32:44.

n Age 60-99: Female, Dorothy Erway, 75, 30:52; Male, Bill Oard, 69, 31:15.

The Beaverton Bowl & Lounge hosted their annual cornhole tournament on Sunday afternoon, with 64 teams registered and prizes awarded to the winners as well as those with the best team costume.

The parade stepped off at 11 a.m. and strolled through a crowded downtown. People and camp chairs were arm-to-arm along the parade route in downtown Beaverton on M-18 and Brown Street. The crowds of red, white and blue were not disappointed as this year’s parade, as it featured many traditional floats and groups as well as plenty of new ones. A full photo collection of each participant in Monday’s parade can be found on the Pure Gladwin County Facebook page thanks to Bob Frei.

With only a few light sprinkles, Monday night made for a great night to watch the grand firework show put on by the Beaverton Area Business Association (BABA). Crowds gathered around Ross Lake to watch the show that started just after dusk. The show made for a wonderful conclusion to Beaverton’s holiday celebration and a beautiful display of American patriotism.