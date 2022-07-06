Robinson Industries breaks ground on rebuild

Coleman

Robinson Industries shows their determination to move forward with a ground breaking event held last Thursday, after a fire destroyed a western warehouse at the plant in late March. The event was held at the site of the lost building, and members of the Robinson family and business as well as representatives from FED Design/Builders and a few politicians, including Beaverton Mayor, Ray Nau all spoke on the upcoming project.

Ronda Robinson was the first to welcome everyone to the event and introduced each of the speakers. The event drew out roughly 200 people, with the majority wearing blue “Robinson Strong” t-shirts to show support. The speakers from the Robinson family spoke about the origins of the 75-year-old company, the dedication of the employees over the years, and the continued support of the community.

“I’m amazed by this community and how everyone came together in a time of need,” said Ray Nau who referred to Beaverton as a neighbor of Robinson.

Since the fire, the company has continued to operate, with their first shipment going out only four days afterward. Cleanup from the destroyed building began shortly afterward and was complete by June. Robinson Industries and FED hope to have the building up by the new year, although the timing may be extended due to the limited availability of certain supplies and weather.

A July 1 Facebook post by Robinson Industries states, “Yesterday was the beginning of a new chapter for Robinson Industries. Surrounded by a sea of blue ‘Robinson Strong’ shirts, we broke ground on our new building!”

With this kind of momentum, it’s clear to see that Robinson Industries will be back to full speed sooner than later. The company continues to post regular updates on their Facebook page, anyone interested in seeing progress on the rebuild should look to their page or the FED Design/Builders’ page.