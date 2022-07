Another familiar face is joining the (MSU-WP) Grizzly Basketball coaching staff. Dr. Walt Belcher, former coach of the Mtn. View-Birch Tree Liberty High School boys’ basketball team, will join Grizzly Basketball Head Coach Jared Phay and Assistant Coach Braxton Williams on the bench this season. Belcher comes to the Grizzlies after spending the past six seasons as assistant coach to Charlie Wilson at Indian River State College in Fort Pierce, Florida. During his tenure, the Pioneers made their first two trips to the NJCAA Division I Men’s National Basketball Championship Tournament, reaching the Elite Eight during the 2020-2021 season.

