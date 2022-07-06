ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diyonne McGraw: Changes needed to ensure every student succeeds

By Diyonne McGraw
The Gainesville Sun
 4 days ago
As a resident of Alachua County, I am concerned about the state of our public education locally. This school year, only 50% of Alachua County third graders scored as proficient on the Florida Standards Assessment, compared to 53% for the state.

In fact, the 2014-15 school year was the last time Alachua County third-graders performed better than the rest of the state. Additionally, the achievement gap exceeds 40% and there is a decline in academic performance among all students.

Change and sustainable solutions are vital if the success of every student is truly our goal. Without the implementation of necessary changes, students will continue to lag behind their peers and be ill-prepared for college and/or the workforce.

I am a business owner, degreed educator, behavioral specialist and an educational advocate who will courageously lead the way to needed change. I did not jump into this race as a ploy to maintain the status quo or to continue the practices that currently fail our children. I have a plan to improve the educational state, not a strategic façade that masks the problem!

My plan includes working collaboratively with the community; too often they feel unwelcomed and unheard. I will also devise strategies that build schools and our community, while addressing and emphasizing the importance of a college education and the need for skill-oriented developmental programs that increase workforce marketability beyond high school. Every student must graduate well-prepared for college or the workforce.

Because our system is tied to standardized testing, these tests heavily influence curriculum and constrict the opportunities available to our students. I am compelled to act, now! Our students cannot afford the risk of elected officials too closely connected to the status quo, because they have not significantly addressed the diverse needs of our children.

What are these officials doing and why are they in leadership? Obviously, their leadership has steered our educational path in the wrong direction.

I will produce solutions and manifest change. Our school programming and curriculum mirror the past. Students and staff need efficient, innovative and safe learning environments with a viable behavioral curriculum.

Alachua County Public Schools’ curriculum must include collegiate and workforce programs that address the opportunity gap by engaging students in an innovatively relevant manner. Diversified career technology and on-the-job training need to be re-incorporated to supplement life management skills courses focused on financial literacy, employability, entrepreneurship, technology and life skills.

Financially responsible decisions focused on students and not political interests must be our guiding priority. All students must have access to sustainable, high-interest programs that support all learners. As a successful entrepreneur, I know what needs to be done to ensure that funds are allocated appropriately and strategically.

My plan of action is premised in culturally relevant pedagogical practices and educational strategies. Teachers need support and access to useful professional development. Behavioral/disciplinary support must be effective as well; problematic situations within the classroom prohibit learning. Parental engagement must also be supported by providing opportunities for active participation.

Transparent decision-making that includes community input is imperative. All stakeholders must be aware of how their decisions impact students and the allocation of resources, based on the academic/social needs of students.

With improved leadership, Alachua County’s School Board can successfully tackle these issues. As a leader focused on total student achievement, I’m committed to problem-solving, inclusive wrap-around services, socio-emotional support systems and building a first-class education system.

A vote for Diyonne McGraw is a vote for our students, and not the continuation of ineffective systems that have failed them. Vote for me by mail, vote early (Aug. 13–20), or vote on Aug. 23.

Diyonne McGraw is running for the Alachua County School Board, District 2.

Share your opinions by sending a letter to the editor (up to 200 words) to letters@gainesville.com. Letters must include the writer's full name and city of residence. Additional guidelines for submitting letters and longer guest columns can be found at bit.ly/sunopinionguidelines.

